Vote for the best Chicago band ever

Trombonist James Pankow playing with Chicago in 1976. Photo: Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images

After another close finish in the Final Four, we are down to the championship.

  • Chicago over Earth Wind & Fire (57%-43%)
  • Styx over Cheap Trick (51%-49%)
Band on stage in the 80s
Styx on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon in 1978. Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

This Chicago vs. Styx matchup is all we could have hoped for. We can't decide who is more important to rock 'n' roll in the Windy City — that's up to you!

  • Both lead singers, Peter Cetera and Dennis DeYoung, grew up on the South Side. Cetera is from Morgan Park; DeYoung hails from Roseland.
  • Chicago started in 1967, Styx in '72.
  • Chicago scored 21 Top 10 singles, and Styx had 16 in the Top 40.
  • They both produced great music videos.

🗳 The voting is open. We'll reveal the winner tomorrow!

