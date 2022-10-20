53 mins ago - News
Vote for the best Chicago band ever
After another close finish in the Final Four, we are down to the championship.
- Chicago over Earth Wind & Fire (57%-43%)
- Styx over Cheap Trick (51%-49%)
This Chicago vs. Styx matchup is all we could have hoped for. We can't decide who is more important to rock 'n' roll in the Windy City — that's up to you!
- Both lead singers, Peter Cetera and Dennis DeYoung, grew up on the South Side. Cetera is from Morgan Park; DeYoung hails from Roseland.
- Chicago started in 1967, Styx in '72.
- Chicago scored 21 Top 10 singles, and Styx had 16 in the Top 40.
- They both produced great music videos.
🗳 The voting is open. We'll reveal the winner tomorrow!
More Chicago stories
