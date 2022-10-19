👋 Hi, it's Justin! We are down to the Final Four in our best Chicago band tournament. We tallied your votes, and here are the results:

Styx over Ministry (82%-18%)

Chicago over Liz Phair (75%-25%)

Earth Wind & Fire over Wilco (64%-36%)

And in a stunning upset, Cheap Trick over The Smashing Pumpkins (51%-49%). This sets up two epic Final Four matches:

Cheap Trick vs. Styx

Cheap Trick may hail from Rockford, but Chicago is definitely their adopted home. A '70s rock stalwart with hits like "Surrender," "I Want You to Want Me" and "The Flame."

But Styx is a classic rock powerhouse too with hits like "Come Sail Away," "Renegade" and "Mr. Roboto."

Chicago vs. Earth Wind & Fire

Both bands love the horn section. Chicago hits include "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday in the Park" and "You're the Inspiration."

Earth Wind & Fire stirs our souls with tracks like "September," "Let's Groove" and "Shining Star."

Let's vote!