Best Chicago Bands: The Final Four

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a rock band on stage.

Smashing Pumpkins at Metro, 1994. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

👋 Hi, it's Justin! We are down to the Final Four in our best Chicago band tournament. We tallied your votes, and here are the results:

  • Styx over Ministry (82%-18%)
  • Chicago over Liz Phair (75%-25%)
  • Earth Wind & Fire over Wilco (64%-36%)

And in a stunning upset, Cheap Trick over The Smashing Pumpkins (51%-49%). This sets up two epic Final Four matches:

Cheap Trick vs. Styx

Cheap Trick may hail from Rockford, but Chicago is definitely their adopted home. A '70s rock stalwart with hits like "Surrender," "I Want You to Want Me" and "The Flame."

But Styx is a classic rock powerhouse too with hits like "Come Sail Away," "Renegade" and "Mr. Roboto."

Chicago vs. Earth Wind & Fire

Both bands love the horn section. Chicago hits include "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday in the Park" and "You're the Inspiration."

Earth Wind & Fire stirs our souls with tracks like "September," "Let's Groove" and "Shining Star."

Let's vote!

