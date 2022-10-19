Best Chicago Bands: The Final Four
👋 Hi, it's Justin! We are down to the Final Four in our best Chicago band tournament. We tallied your votes, and here are the results:
- Styx over Ministry (82%-18%)
- Chicago over Liz Phair (75%-25%)
- Earth Wind & Fire over Wilco (64%-36%)
And in a stunning upset, Cheap Trick over The Smashing Pumpkins (51%-49%). This sets up two epic Final Four matches:
Cheap Trick vs. Styx
Cheap Trick may hail from Rockford, but Chicago is definitely their adopted home. A '70s rock stalwart with hits like "Surrender," "I Want You to Want Me" and "The Flame."
But Styx is a classic rock powerhouse too with hits like "Come Sail Away," "Renegade" and "Mr. Roboto."
Chicago vs. Earth Wind & Fire
Both bands love the horn section. Chicago hits include "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday in the Park" and "You're the Inspiration."
Earth Wind & Fire stirs our souls with tracks like "September," "Let's Groove" and "Shining Star."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.