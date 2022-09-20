Combating climate issues through depaving

The storms that damaged basements, stranded cars and popped sewer covers into the air last week reminded us that Chicago is not immune to climate-driven weather problems — specifically, heavy storms and floods.

Why it matters: A new organization called Depave Chicago aims to chip away at a major component of our flooding problem — asphalt.

How it works: The group wants to identify underused paved areas that could be broken up to create green spaces like pocket parks, gardens and play areas.

Instead of sending surface water into overtaxed sewers, these spaces can soak it up while creating shade and moisture to cool urban heat islands.

One great example is the Waters Elementary School educational garden, which was a huge slab of asphalt until former ecology director Pete Leki led its transformation.

Zoom in: Part of a national network started by Depave Portland, Depave Chicago staffers have been holding listening sessions this summer to understand local needs, ideas and resources.

The organization says, "only 10% of Chicago is designated as parkland, while climate research suggests that 30-50% of land should be in some form of protected or conserved status."

They hope to start breaking up asphalt next spring and are calling for proposals on where to begin.

What they're saying: University of Illinois' Mary Pat McGuire runs Water Lab, which works on policy to combat urban flooding.