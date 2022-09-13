Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Illinois' largest craft breweries rebounded in 2021, just a year after the pandemic walloped the industry.

The state of beer: Revolution Brewing, the state's top craft brewery, saw a 10% increase from 2020 sales last year, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.

The big picture: The craft beer industry grew by 1% in 2021. In Illinois, 17 breweries opened; seven closed.

Revolution placed 38th among the nation's largest 50.

Wisconsin's New Glarus Brewing placed 12th.

Indiana's 3 Floyds Brewing placed 26th.

Between the lines: The annual data — published in the New Brewer journal — is the most comprehensive breakdown of Illinois' craft beer industry.

Yes, but: Not all craft brewers are represented in the rankings, because some don't submit data to the industry's trade group, the Brewers Association.

Our analysis looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms, but excluded contract brewers and non-independent breweries.

What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, says 2022 is producing mixed results. Industry growth is projected near 5%, though inflation on the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, has been a challenge.