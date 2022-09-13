2 hours ago - Food and Drink

IL craft breweries rebound

Justin Kaufmann
Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Illinois' largest craft breweries rebounded in 2021, just a year after the pandemic walloped the industry.

The state of beer: Revolution Brewing, the state's top craft brewery, saw a 10% increase from 2020 sales last year, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.

The big picture: The craft beer industry grew by 1% in 2021. In Illinois, 17 breweries opened; seven closed.

Between the lines: The annual data — published in the New Brewer journal — is the most comprehensive breakdown of Illinois' craft beer industry.

Yes, but: Not all craft brewers are represented in the rankings, because some don't submit data to the industry's trade group, the Brewers Association.

  • Our analysis looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms, but excluded contract brewers and non-independent breweries.

What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, says 2022 is producing mixed results. Industry growth is projected near 5%, though inflation on the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, has been a challenge.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more