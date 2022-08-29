16 mins ago - Sports

Bears finish preseason undefeated

Justin Kaufmann
Football players
Justin Fields with head coach Matt Eberflus after Saturday's game. Photo: Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Bears beat the Browns, 21-20, Saturday night in Cleveland.

  • It's the Bears' first undefeated preseason since 1994.

Why it matters: Players, including Justin Fields, were auditioning for the new coaching staff for regular season roster spots.

  • The second-year quarterback played deep into the first half, throwing for three touchdowns.

What's more: The Bears defense kept the Browns' starters out of the end zone.

  • There were great efforts from rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and new defensive tackle Justin Jones.
  • And that was with over 20 players on the injury report, including several projected starters, such as Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson.

Yes, but: The backups, including QB Trevor Siemian, struggled.

What's next: The Bears' roster must be cut to 53 players by 3pm tomorrow.

