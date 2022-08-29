The Bears beat the Browns, 21-20, Saturday night in Cleveland.

It's the Bears' first undefeated preseason since 1994.

Why it matters: Players, including Justin Fields, were auditioning for the new coaching staff for regular season roster spots.

The second-year quarterback played deep into the first half, throwing for three touchdowns.

What's more: The Bears defense kept the Browns' starters out of the end zone.

There were great efforts from rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and new defensive tackle Justin Jones.

And that was with over 20 players on the injury report, including several projected starters, such as Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson.

Yes, but: The backups, including QB Trevor Siemian, struggled.

What's next: The Bears' roster must be cut to 53 players by 3pm tomorrow.