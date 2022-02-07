2 hours ago - Sports

MMQB: Bears new coaches include Luke Getsy, Alan Williams

Justin Kaufmann
Building with Bears symbol
Halas Hall. Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears added to their coaching staff this weekend by hiring Richard Hightower to coach special teams.

Why it matters: New coach Matt Eberflus' staff will be in charge of developing young players after the Bears recent struggles.

📕 Here's a quick, handy guide of the new staff:

Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy

  • The 37-year old spent the last three seasons working with Aaron Rodgers as the Packers' QB coach (we won't hold that against him).

Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams

  • Most recently with the Colts - Williams learned defense from Monte Kiffin, Rod Marinelli and Mike Tomlin. OK!

Special teams coordinator: Richard Hightower

  • Spent the last five years coaching kicker Robbie Gould in San Francisco.

Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko

  • He was the Vikings QB coach. Even though Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins rarely plays well against the Bears, he also rarely throws interceptions.

Offensive line coach: Chris Morgan

  • From the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, Morgan has coached alongside Sean McVay (Rams) and Matt LaFleur (Packers).

Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert

  • Tolbert coached the receivers in Denver when Peyton Manning was QB.

Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi

  • Worked with Lovie Smith when he was the head coach in Tampa Bay.

Defensive backs coach: James Rowe

  • A former college baseball player, he comes from the Colts.

What's next: The Bears will hire more coaches and then turn their attention to the roster.

