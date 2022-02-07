Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Chicago Bears added to their coaching staff this weekend by hiring Richard Hightower to coach special teams.

Why it matters: New coach Matt Eberflus' staff will be in charge of developing young players after the Bears recent struggles.

📕 Here's a quick, handy guide of the new staff:

Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy

The 37-year old spent the last three seasons working with Aaron Rodgers as the Packers' QB coach (we won't hold that against him).

Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams

Most recently with the Colts - Williams learned defense from Monte Kiffin, Rod Marinelli and Mike Tomlin. OK!

Special teams coordinator: Richard Hightower

Spent the last five years coaching kicker Robbie Gould in San Francisco.

Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko

He was the Vikings QB coach. Even though Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins rarely plays well against the Bears, he also rarely throws interceptions.

Offensive line coach: Chris Morgan

From the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, Morgan has coached alongside Sean McVay (Rams) and Matt LaFleur (Packers).

Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert

Tolbert coached the receivers in Denver when Peyton Manning was QB.

Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi

Worked with Lovie Smith when he was the head coach in Tampa Bay.

Defensive backs coach: James Rowe

A former college baseball player, he comes from the Colts.

What's next: The Bears will hire more coaches and then turn their attention to the roster.