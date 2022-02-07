MMQB: Bears new coaches include Luke Getsy, Alan Williams
The Chicago Bears added to their coaching staff this weekend by hiring Richard Hightower to coach special teams.
Why it matters: New coach Matt Eberflus' staff will be in charge of developing young players after the Bears recent struggles.
📕 Here's a quick, handy guide of the new staff:
Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy
- The 37-year old spent the last three seasons working with Aaron Rodgers as the Packers' QB coach (we won't hold that against him).
Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams
- Most recently with the Colts - Williams learned defense from Monte Kiffin, Rod Marinelli and Mike Tomlin. OK!
Special teams coordinator: Richard Hightower
- Spent the last five years coaching kicker Robbie Gould in San Francisco.
Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko
- He was the Vikings QB coach. Even though Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins rarely plays well against the Bears, he also rarely throws interceptions.
Offensive line coach: Chris Morgan
- From the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, Morgan has coached alongside Sean McVay (Rams) and Matt LaFleur (Packers).
Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert
- Tolbert coached the receivers in Denver when Peyton Manning was QB.
Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi
- Worked with Lovie Smith when he was the head coach in Tampa Bay.
Defensive backs coach: James Rowe
- A former college baseball player, he comes from the Colts.
What's next: The Bears will hire more coaches and then turn their attention to the roster.
