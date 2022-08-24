Portillo's takes indirect swipe at Chicago

Portillo's is expanding in the Sun Belt, with a Texas debut later this year and additional locations in Florida and Arizona.

That should be a point of pride for Chicago, except CEO Michael Osanloo is indirectly criticizing us in the process.

Driving the news: In a recent press blitz, Osanloo said the expansion is driven by local population losses and a stagnant business environment.

"We're going to places where the population is growing, where the economy is healthy," Osanloo told Yahoo Finance.

He also said that anecdotally, hiring is easier in states such as Florida.

Why it matters: Portillo's started in 1963 in Villa Park and is one of the most successful fast-food restaurants operating today.

There are over 40 Portillo's locations in greater Chicago.

What they're saying: "It's a punch in the face," Osanloo said to Bloomberg about the city's population loss.

"And it's not like people aren’t building restaurants in Chicago. So it’s a dog fight."

Between the lines: The Bloomberg article implies that because of Chicago's population loss, Portillo's is going the way of Boeing and Citadel by setting up business elsewhere. Yes, but: "While there is certainly increasing competition for restaurants in Chicago — as there would be in any area with urban population decline — Portillo's isn't seeing an impact to sales at our restaurants in the area as a result of that movement," a spokesperson tells Axios.

"Our growth across the Sun Belt, and in the Midwest, is part of Portillo's long-term strategy. In addition, we will continue to grow in the greater Chicagoland area at a measured pace."

What's more: Osanloo also told Bloomberg that diners here are more cautious about returning to work and eating indoors during the pandemic.

According to OpenTable restaurant data, Chicago's restaurant recovery has been slower than other cities'.

By the numbers: Portillo's went public last October. After the initial spike, stock prices have dipped in 2022.

Caption: Chart: Axios Visuals

💭 Justin's thought bubble: Chicagoans love that Portillo's is expanding. The brand is a point of pride. But we're not okay with you blaming us for it!