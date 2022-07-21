Worried about lead in her water, a North Center mom recently asked a plumber how much it would cost to replace the lead pipe that connects her home to the water main.

The answer? A whopping $28,500.

What she's saying: "It was sticker shock," says marketing executive Melissa Harris, who agreed to let Axios shadow her lead removal journey. She recently posted about the experience.

"I anticipated $7,000 to $8,000," she tells Axios. "Clearly I was naive."

Why it matters: In a city that forced homeowners to install toxic lead lines for decades, Chicago's high prices and lack of removal assistance are puzzling — Harris' colleague in Oak Park had a lead line easily removed for about $5,200.

In Cincinnati, the city works with homeowners to remove lead lines affordably. The cost is about $2,100, and even less for low-income residents.

And in metro Detroit, the city of Royal Oak is replacing the lead line to our editor's house for free.

Details: Water department officials tell Axios that our dense underground infrastructure, among other issues, makes it more expensive to remove lead lines here.

Yes, but: The Lakeshore Plumbing representative, Leo Deely, who gave Harris the estimate says a lot of the expense has to do with city fees and codes for post-replacement street repairs.

Deely tells Axios that work also often gets delayed because the water department has so few permit reviewers on staff.

Axios has asked water officials about these issues for nearly a month but has gotten no answers.

The bottom line: Chicago has very slowly been using $15 million in grants to remove lead lines for low-income residents.