City has removed just 60 low-income lead lines in 20 months

Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced the city would be canning and distributing local drinking water under the name Chicagwa.

"From the beginning of my administration, I've made it a priority to ensure that every resident has access to high-quality drinking water," Lightfoot said as part of the launch.

Why it matters: Back in September 2020, Lightfoot's water department said it would be using $15 million in federal funds to remove 400 to 800 lead service lines a year from low-income households for free.

Instead, the city has removed just 60 in the last 20 months, water department spokesperson Megan Vidis tells Axios.

The remaining lead pipes are potentially tainting the drinking water of more than 400,000 homes.

The culprit: In the past, Chicago water officials have attributed this slow pace to their inability to find a contractor for the job.

Water commissioner Andrea Cheng blames logistical problems, while Vidis simply hasn't responded to our questions about why the city has performed only 60 low-income replacements.

Vidis would also not disclose the neighborhoods where the replacements were performed, claiming it would violate homeowner privacy.

What's next: Axios has filed a FOIA request for documents to prove the city has actually removed those lines.