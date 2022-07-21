2 hours ago - News

Speed ticket threshold stays at 6 mph

Erin Davis
Data: City of Chicago, Axios research; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

City Council voted 26-18 yesterday to keep ticketing drivers who speed 6 mph over the limit near parks and schools.

Context: Mayor Lori Lightfoot had argued that 6 mph over — instead of 10 mph — makes the roads safer and helps with city revenue.

Yes, but: Ald. Anthony Beale and others believe the controversial practice unfairly targets communities of color.

Zoom in: As we reported earlier this week, the city's overall car crashes have actually fallen from pre-pandemic levels.

  • But crashes with injuries have remained pretty steady, while crash fatalities are way up.
  • In the last year, crashes with serious injuries have not been distributed equally, with the biggest rise on the South and West sides.
