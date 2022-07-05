Just minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade started yesterday, an assailant shot into the crowd from a nearby rooftop, killing six people and seriously injuring 31.

Hours later, person of interest Robert "Bobby" Eugene Crimo III was spotted driving on Route 41 in North Chicago. After a brief chase, Crimo was taken into custody near Lake Forest.

Officials said they recovered a "high-powered rifle" at the parade but did not disclose more details.

What they're saying: "Our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said in a press conference. "On a day when we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life."

State Sen. Julie Morrison attended the parade with her children and grandchildren. She said they ran for safety after hearing gunshots.

"I'll never do a parade again," Morrison told WGN-TV. "I will never ask my family and friends to put themselves in what is obviously harm's way."

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, who had just arrived at the parade when the shootings happened, told the station: "Evil visited our town and destroyed many lives today."

As of this morning, five of the shooting's six fatalities occurred at the scene.

Among the victims was a grandfather visiting family in Highland Park and a teacher at North Shore Congregation Israel.

Twenty-six victims, ages 8 to 85, were taken to Highland Park Hospital.

"Four or five were kids," according to hospital officials.

Additional patients were brought to other nearby facilities.

Between the lines: The shooting sent shockwaves through Highland Park, a suburb with one of the lowest crime rates in America for its size.

"For perspective: We just locked our doors during the daytime for the first time since we have been living in Highland Park," longtime resident and Tribune writer Kevin Williams tweeted yesterday.

What's more: The shock and terror reverberated into several nearby suburbs that immediately canceled their own parades and evening fireworks shows.

Evanston closed its beaches and Wilmette evacuated its aquatic center.

Context: Highland Park banned assault weapons in 2013. The Supreme Court ultimately didn't hear a case challenging the ban in 2015.