Highland Park July 4th parade interrupted by shooting, police say
A Fourth of July parade in Highland Park was interrupted by a shooting, the Lake County sheriff's department said Monday.
Driving the news: Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired at the parade. Attendees fled the scene, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider tweeted he and his team were gathered at the start of the parade route when the shooting began.
- "Hearing of loss of life and others injured," Schneider tweeted. "My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!"
Details: Highland Park police said it responded to an incident in downtown Highland Park on Monday, asking people to avoid the area.
- Highland Park is about 30 miles outside of Chicago.
- The parade, hosted by Highland Park and the park district, included floats, marching bands, novelty groups and community entries.
What they're saying: Miles Zaremski, a Highland Park resident, told the Sun-Times there were 20 to 25 shots "in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun."
The big picture: Prior to this incident, Chicago police said at least 54 people had been shot over July 4 weekend with at least seven deaths in the city, per WLS-TV.
- Last year, 19 people died and over 100 others were shot over July 4th weekend.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.