Highland Park July 4th parade interrupted by shooting, police say

A Fourth of July parade in Highland Park was interrupted by a shooting, the Lake County sheriff's department said Monday.

Driving the news: Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired at the parade. Attendees fled the scene, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider tweeted he and his team were gathered at the start of the parade route when the shooting began.

"Hearing of loss of life and others injured," Schneider tweeted. "My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!"

Details: Highland Park police said it responded to an incident in downtown Highland Park on Monday, asking people to avoid the area.

Highland Park is about 30 miles outside of Chicago.

The parade, hosted by Highland Park and the park district, included floats, marching bands, novelty groups and community entries.

What they're saying: Miles Zaremski, a Highland Park resident, told the Sun-Times there were 20 to 25 shots "in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun."

The big picture: Prior to this incident, Chicago police said at least 54 people had been shot over July 4 weekend with at least seven deaths in the city, per WLS-TV.

Last year, 19 people died and over 100 others were shot over July 4th weekend.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.