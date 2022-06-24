What the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal means for Illinois

The highly-anticipated SCOTUS opinion out Friday means the end of Roe v. Wade — but not much will change in Chicago.

Why it matters: Illinois has protected access to abortions through the Reproductive Health Act signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019.

The act says abortion is a "fundamental right" in Illinois.

Yes, but: Conservative Republicans like gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey have run anti-abortion campaigns, signaling they would use the governor's office to change the law.

"As Governor, my focus will be restoring parental notification, ending taxpayer-funded abortion, and prioritizing and ensuring viable options that save lives and support women and families before, during, and after pregnancy," Bailey said in a statement.

State of play: The state of Illinois has long been a safe haven for abortions, both for locals and for those coming from states with restrictive laws.

In 2019, 16% of abortions performed in Illinois were for out-of-state residents, per the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Between the lines: Since the leak of the SCOTUS decision in early May, Pritzker has become the face of pro-abortion rights governors, from appearances on CNN to touring other states.

What he's saying: "Let me be clear, abortion will always be safe and legal here in Illinois," Pritzker said in a statement after the Supreme Court leak.

"Illinois is and will remain a beacon of hope in an increasingly dark world. I will fight like hell — not just for the women who call Illinois home, but every person in every corner of this country who deserves to live a life of their own design."

What's next: Abortion clinics will continue to operate in Illinois, including a recently built Planned Parenthood facility strategically located near the Missouri border to help women coming from restricted states.

