As GOP gubernatorial hopefuls crisscross the state duking it out for the nomination, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker is taking the weekend to campaign in New Hampshire.

What's happening: The Democrat is slated to speak at the Granite State's annual party convention on Saturday, fueling speculation that his sights are set on running for president in 2024.

His campaign is downplaying the event, saying he's kicking off his East Coast swing with a trip to D.C. to lobby party officials to bring the 2024 Democratic National Convention to Chicago.

What they're saying: "The governor is focused on supporting and electing Democratic governors, given his belief that Democratic governors in the post-Roe era are the last line of defense to defend reproductive rights," campaign spokesperson Natalie Edelstein tells Axios.

The intrigue: This isn't the first time Pritzker's name has been attached to a 2024 presidential run.

Meanwhile, you can now vote early in all 50 wards. Here's an update on what's going on with the GOP races before the June 28 primary:

Attorney general: Downstate attorney Tom DeVore is locked in a close battle with North Shore attorney Steve Kim.

DeVore made his name by filing lawsuits against the governor's pandemic restrictions.

Kim has run before, but this time he's backed by billionaire Ken Griffin.

The winner will take on incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Secretary of state: A lot of attention has been on the Democratic primary because Republicans haven't won since 1998. But with Secretary of State Jesse White retiring, this is an open primary. Two candidates are running for the GOP nomination:

State Rep. Dan Brady is part of the Republican leadership team in Springfield. He's a funeral director and a former coroner.

John Milhiser just served as the U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois and has the backing of Griffin. He's spent almost double the money of Brady.

Treasurer: State Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon is running unopposed.

He'll take on Democratic state Treasurer Michael Frerichs in November.

Comptroller: McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi is running unopposed.

She'll face Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza in the general election.

U.S. Senate: Griffin didn't endorse a GOP candidate to take on incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth in the fall.