Using caution during "high" COVID risk

Even after Cook County's COVID-19 risk hit the orange "high level" zone late last week, health officials aren't mandating any behavior changes.

Why it matters: Lack of official mandates makes it harder for businesses to keep staff and vulnerable patrons safe from strains circulating in the community.

Between the lines: While stopping short of reimposing an indoor mask mandate in her weekly address, health commissioner Allison Arwady said she "strongly recommend[s]" indoor masking.

A mandate may be reinstated when COVID patients make up more than 10% of hospitalizations, she said.

COVID hospitalizations are currently 4%.

State of play: The CDC recommends folks who aren't up to date on vaccines quarantine for five days after visiting a high-risk area. So what do they do if they live in one?