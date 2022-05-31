Using caution during "high" COVID risk
Even after Cook County's COVID-19 risk hit the orange "high level" zone late last week, health officials aren't mandating any behavior changes.
Why it matters: Lack of official mandates makes it harder for businesses to keep staff and vulnerable patrons safe from strains circulating in the community.
Between the lines: While stopping short of reimposing an indoor mask mandate in her weekly address, health commissioner Allison Arwady said she "strongly recommend[s]" indoor masking.
- A mandate may be reinstated when COVID patients make up more than 10% of hospitalizations, she said.
- COVID hospitalizations are currently 4%.
State of play: The CDC recommends folks who aren't up to date on vaccines quarantine for five days after visiting a high-risk area. So what do they do if they live in one?
- "We do not expect [them] to quarantine at home while we’re at the high level," a health department representative tells Axios, but the department urges Chicagoans to take the usual precautions: masking, vaccinating and avoiding crowds.
