In honor of May Day this week — when Finnish revelers celebrate with fried crullers — we put together a list of our favorite local doughnuts.

Justin's pick: I just did Do-Rite Donuts for their breakfast sandwich, so I'll go with the South Side gem: Old Fashioned Donuts ($1.25) at 11248 S. Michigan Ave. in Roseland.

The go-to is the old-fashioned, which has the ideal glaze combination of crunch and sweet.

Also, don't miss the huge apple fritters ($3.25–$4.25).

Chinese crullers are served with hot soy milk at the International Mall in Westmont. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: As a noted sweets-avoider, I go for savory doughnuts — namely a Chinese cruller with a vengeful backstory called youtiao.

My faves come from the Chinese Cafe booth inside Westmont's International Mall, where they are made only on weekend mornings.

Buy one ($2.50) and dunk in a bowl of hot, sweet soy milk ($2.95) or unsweetened soy milk laced with chili oil.

🍩 Reader's picks: You turned in a hot batch of your own favorites.

Meaghan P.: "My husband and I use an old-fashioned as our barometer when trying any doughnut shop, and Do-Rite still ranks No. 1 for both of us. We are such big fans that we skipped wedding cake and got doughnut towers … our guests were very happy!

"Also, it's worth the trek to Western Springs to grab the best chocolate doughnut from Kirschbaum’s Bakery."

"And the Firecakes butterscotch praline doughnut is light, airy, doughy and has a yummy butterscotch praline salty-sweet cream — perfection."

Eve B.: "A shout-out to Do-Rite for having gluten-free doughnuts."

Do-Rite Donuts. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Jeff C.: "My favorite doughnuts disappeared. The cake doughnuts at Dinkel's = the best!"

Liz S.: "Orland Park Bakery. The chocolate doughnuts, glazed twists and almond coffee cake are to die for!"

Jeff W.: "For basic, no-nonsense doughnuts, the Oak Park Farmers' Market is my hands-down choice."

Michael M.: "I like the apple fritters from Sunset Foods in Northbrook."

Jim B.: "I like the chocolate doughnuts at Schlegel's on Touhy in Lincolnwood."