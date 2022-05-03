Chicago's top doughnuts
In honor of May Day this week — when Finnish revelers celebrate with fried crullers — we put together a list of our favorite local doughnuts.
Justin's pick: I just did Do-Rite Donuts for their breakfast sandwich, so I'll go with the South Side gem: Old Fashioned Donuts ($1.25) at 11248 S. Michigan Ave. in Roseland.
- The go-to is the old-fashioned, which has the ideal glaze combination of crunch and sweet.
- Also, don't miss the huge apple fritters ($3.25–$4.25).
Monica's pick: As a noted sweets-avoider, I go for savory doughnuts — namely a Chinese cruller with a vengeful backstory called youtiao.
- My faves come from the Chinese Cafe booth inside Westmont's International Mall, where they are made only on weekend mornings.
- Buy one ($2.50) and dunk in a bowl of hot, sweet soy milk ($2.95) or unsweetened soy milk laced with chili oil.
🍩 Reader's picks: You turned in a hot batch of your own favorites.
Meaghan P.: "My husband and I use an old-fashioned as our barometer when trying any doughnut shop, and Do-Rite still ranks No. 1 for both of us. We are such big fans that we skipped wedding cake and got doughnut towers … our guests were very happy!
- "Also, it's worth the trek to Western Springs to grab the best chocolate doughnut from Kirschbaum’s Bakery."
- "And the Firecakes butterscotch praline doughnut is light, airy, doughy and has a yummy butterscotch praline salty-sweet cream — perfection."
Eve B.: "A shout-out to Do-Rite for having gluten-free doughnuts."
Jeff C.: "My favorite doughnuts disappeared. The cake doughnuts at Dinkel's = the best!"
Liz S.: "Orland Park Bakery. The chocolate doughnuts, glazed twists and almond coffee cake are to die for!"
Jeff W.: "For basic, no-nonsense doughnuts, the Oak Park Farmers' Market is my hands-down choice."
Michael M.: "I like the apple fritters from Sunset Foods in Northbrook."
Jim B.: "I like the chocolate doughnuts at Schlegel's on Touhy in Lincolnwood."
