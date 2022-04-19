Our latest Food Fight is all about eggs stuffed in bread.

We'll tackle other egg dishes later, but for now, we're cracking into top breakfast sandwiches.

Justin's pick: Chicago has some outstanding choices for breakfast sandwiches. But since we could only pick one, I'm going with the "Avocado" from Do-Rite Donuts.

At $5.99, this avocado sandwich is glorious:

It comes with a healthy portion of fluffy eggs combined with avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese.

Secret ingredient: mayonnaise.

The soft brioche really sets it apart.

Check out other sandwiches on the menu, including the highly touted "Vera Cruz."

Monica's pick: Fannie's Killer Fried Egg Sandwich from m.henry ($13.99) in Andersonville.

Fresh sourdough is filled with gorgonzola crumbles, applewood bacon, tomatoes, and thyme-flecked, over easy eggs that gush when you bite 'em.

Combine with m.henry's perfect house potatoes and charming dining room and you have an unbeatable breakfast.

I also recently tried the delicious Sloppy José from Cracked but forgot to take a picture.

When we asked readers for their favorites, we got a skillet full of great suggestions:

Tom S: "Gotham Bagels makes the best breakfast sandwich I've ever had, and I've tried a ton of Chicago breakfast sandwiches … specifically the Rocky’s Deli sandwich with fried egg, aged cheddar, thick-cut bacon, potato latke, spicy ketchup, and a pickle."

Bill H: "Flat & Point has a beautiful set of breakfast sandwiches. It's a husband-and-wife place, and they bake the bagels in-house."

Mario G: "Kasama's breakfast sandwich (any version) is unbelievable. So much so that my brother-in-law, who lives in Tribeca and is no stranger to good food, asks about it just about every time we talk."

Josh L: "My favorite breakfast sandwich is the "bestest seller" from SmackDab. What's not to love about it — cheesy biscuit, scrambled egg, garlic chive mayo, bacon jam, sausage, and cheese! And they take it a step further by offering a vegan version and gluten-free options."

Lauren W: "I can't let a conversation about breakfast sandwiches pass without mentioning SmackDab in Rogers Park."

Monica H: "Try the Vegetarian at the Honeybear Cafe. A colossal croissant loaded with your daily serving of veggies (onion, broccoli, peppers, etc..), cheese, egg, and avocado spread. Yummy!"

Jack D: "Upper Crust in Deerfield!"

Mike M: "I enjoy Sunset Foods' egg, sausage, and cheese sandwich."

Meghan P: "Spoken Cafe on Montrose has by far one of my favorite egg + bagel sandwiches. But if we’re talking eggs between carbs, then I have to go with the Biscuit Man at Long Room."

Derick B: "Love Birdy’s in Libertyville (near the Metra station). Lots of choices for fillings and Maria’s biscuits make them special."