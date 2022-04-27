2 hours ago - Things to Do

Hot Dogs: 4 fashionable Chicago dogs

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a dog with a colorful scarf on.
Topaz is working that multicolored scarf in Lincoln Park. We bet it's Prada or something fancy from Milan. Photo courtesy of Paws Chicago

We asked you to give us photos of your hot dogs. You delivered! We collected several potential canine fashion models. Clear the runway, these dogs know how to strut their stuff.

Photo of two dogs lying on couch, one with a cone around his neck.
Gizmo and Twix are both giving off casual chill vibes in Portage Park. Gizmo is rocking the cone, which is sooooo IN this spring. Photo courtesy of Andrew H.
Photo of a dog playing in the snow.
Shea Duane in Lakeview may be cold, but that jacket is sizzling hot. And those little doggie shoes? Jimmy Choo ain't got nothing on this goldendoodle! And he has his own Insta. Photo courtesy of Arianna V.

🐩 Do you have a hot dog you'd like to show off? Send us a photo and we may include them in our next Hot Dogs feature.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more