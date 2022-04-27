Topaz is working that multicolored scarf in Lincoln Park. We bet it's Prada or something fancy from Milan. Photo courtesy of Paws Chicago

We asked you to give us photos of your hot dogs. You delivered! We collected several potential canine fashion models. Clear the runway, these dogs know how to strut their stuff.

Gizmo and Twix are both giving off casual chill vibes in Portage Park. Gizmo is rocking the cone, which is sooooo IN this spring. Photo courtesy of Andrew H.

Shea Duane in Lakeview may be cold, but that jacket is sizzling hot. And those little doggie shoes? Jimmy Choo ain't got nothing on this goldendoodle! And he has his own Insta. Photo courtesy of Arianna V.

🐩 Do you have a hot dog you'd like to show off? Send us a photo and we may include them in our next Hot Dogs feature.