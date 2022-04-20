Show us your hot dogs
There are too many stories about hot dogs and not enough about hot dogs.
- So we'd like to showcase our good looking four-legged friends who make Chicago the hot dog capital of the world.
These dogs were spotted in the West Loop this week (and they also hate ketchup).
📸 Do you have a hot dog in your home or neighborhood? Send us a photo with the pooch's name and neighborhood and we will make them a star!
Editor's note: We also love cats, but they're harder to spot marching around outside.
