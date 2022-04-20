There are too many stories about hot dogs and not enough about hot dogs.

So we'd like to showcase our good looking four-legged friends who make Chicago the hot dog capital of the world.

These dogs were spotted in the West Loop this week (and they also hate ketchup).

Louis is rocking the multi-colored fur and trendy collar (is it Gucci?). His spring look makes him ready for prime time. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Tan is definitely in this spring. Grayson is the latest hot dog to pull it off. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

📸 Do you have a hot dog in your home or neighborhood? Send us a photo with the pooch's name and neighborhood and we will make them a star!

Editor's note: We also love cats, but they're harder to spot marching around outside.