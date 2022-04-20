COVID-19 cases are slowly climbing in the city and state, but hospitalizations and deaths remain very low.

Why it matters: Your chances of infection may be rising, but you probably won't get super sick.

This is especially true if you are vaccinated, boosted, and have a plan to quickly access testing and antivirals.

How to do it: The federal Test to Treat program, offering testing and prescriptions at the same drug store location, has improved since Monica tried unsuccessfully to access it last month.

It is now operating in several CVS locations around the city, although Advocate Health Care has not yet launched it at local Walgreens clinics.

The intrigue: You can also test and see a doctor from your couch with eMed-enabled tests.

At $25 a pop , they come with a QR code that connects you to a proctor who walks you through the test, certifies the result for travel, and reports it to the health department.

If positive, you can be connected to a doctor who can consult and prescribe medication during the same video call for free.

What they're saying: "These tests aren't going to end the pandemic, but they can help keep eyes on it," says Michael Mina, a former Harvard epidemiology professor who serves as the chief science officer for eMed.

"Now that rapid tests are in people's homes, we're encouraging people to use them in ways that actually provide reliable reporting."

Yes, but: Most home tests still aren't counted by the city and state. So local case data ends up reflecting those still getting PCR tests in public labs.

What's more: Local data is also highly skewed by massive school testing programs.

Over the week of CPS' spring break, Chicago's positivity rate went from 2.1% to 5.4%, likely due to the absence of 55,000 student surveillance tests usually mixed into the positivity pool.

Plus, student testing plays a role in Champaign County's classification as the state's riskiest place for COVID, says Champaign-Urbana Public Health District administrator Awais Vaid.

"I believe Champaign County is doing more PCR testing per capita that is reported to [the state] than any other county in Illinois," Vaid tells Axios. "Additionally, the University of Illinois required every undergraduate student to test upon return to campus after spring break."

The bottom line: Despite rising COVID case rates, preventive measures and some new resources for testing and treatment can help keep severe outcomes low.