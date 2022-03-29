Local's guide to Chicago's best pie

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We recently featured pies for our weekly Food Fight and asked for your area recommendations.

🧺 Monica H: "The Key Lime pie at First Slice Pie Café in Andersonville is everything you want in this iconic dessert — creamy, tart, and luscious! Bring it to a summer picnic and you'll get another invitation."

🦃 Megan P: "It's a seasonal one, but the pumpkin cheesecake pie around Thanksgiving at First Slice has become a tradition for my family."

🥧 Maggie B: "It used to be a regular treat growing up — Poppin' Fresh, which later became Bakers Square (locations dwindling in the area). I've been looking for decent pies that fall somewhere between grocery store price and Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits."

🥜 Mario G: "Joe's Steak & Seafood Pumpkin Chiffon Pie (Thanksgiving only) and their Peanut Butter Pie are ridiculous. And ANY banana cream pie anywhere at any time for me 😊."

🍌 J. M.: "Monica is 100% correct — Hoosier Mama Banana Cream Pie (it deserves all caps!) is THE BOMB!"