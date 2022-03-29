Local's guide to Chicago's best pie
We recently featured pies for our weekly Food Fight and asked for your area recommendations.
🧺 Monica H: "The Key Lime pie at First Slice Pie Café in Andersonville is everything you want in this iconic dessert — creamy, tart, and luscious! Bring it to a summer picnic and you'll get another invitation."
🦃 Megan P: "It's a seasonal one, but the pumpkin cheesecake pie around Thanksgiving at First Slice has become a tradition for my family."
🥧 Maggie B: "It used to be a regular treat growing up — Poppin' Fresh, which later became Bakers Square (locations dwindling in the area). I've been looking for decent pies that fall somewhere between grocery store price and Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits."
🥜 Mario G: "Joe's Steak & Seafood Pumpkin Chiffon Pie (Thanksgiving only) and their Peanut Butter Pie are ridiculous. And ANY banana cream pie anywhere at any time for me 😊."
🍌 J. M.: "Monica is 100% correct — Hoosier Mama Banana Cream Pie (it deserves all caps!) is THE BOMB!"
