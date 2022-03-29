In search of the Test to Treat COVID program

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Hey, Monica here. I tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after leaving the Midwest for the first time in two years.

Instead of sensibly resting, I started calling pharmacies offering antiviral drugs through the federal Test to Treat program.

The Chicago Department of Public Health offers a list of pharmacies that are supposed to test and treat patients on-site for free as part of the program.

But after hours on hold with 10 "participating" stores, I found that most had never heard of Test to Treat or were not yet offering it.

Why it matters: With local COVID cases slowly rising and the state closing its testing sites this week, the government will be leaning harder on these public-private programs to address infection needs.

Plus, our taxpayer dollars bought these antiviral drugs, so the program to distribute them should go beyond promises.

What they're saying: "We are posting information that was provided to us by the federal government," CDPH spokesperson Andrew Buchanan told me Friday.

"But we're going to change that language on our site to say people can reach out to them to get more information on the program."

Context: Test to Treat tries to get early-stage COVID drugs seamlessly to patients, but it has run into snags because pharmacists have limited prescribing power.

This means participating stores have to rely on in-house medical clinics to do much of the testing and prescribing.

Zoom in: Some Walgreens pharmacists told me the program wasn't currently functional at their location because the in-store Advocate Health Care clinic was closed due to understaffing.

But an Advocate spokesperson told me that clinic closures are unrelated to availability and that, "we're still evaluating our formal participation in the program."

CVS reps said they are administering the program through 14 area stores with in-house MinuteClinics, but an online Test to Treat locator says the nearest location is in Highland, Indiana. A spokesperson told me CVS is working on a fix.

What's next: I'm still trying to find a local store that has successfully offered the Test to Treat service.

In the meantime, some pharmacists recommended I get a prescription for the free antiviral drugs from an urgent care clinic.

As for my COVID recovery, thanks for asking. I'm feeling much better after a weekend of coughing, fever, chills, runny nose, and aches.