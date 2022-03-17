Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CDC. Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Officials took a victory lap Tuesday to celebrate low COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after a long two-year battle with the virus.

But recent data suggests we could be facing trouble ahead.

Driving the news: New wastewater surveillance data from the CDC shows rising COVID levels in Cook County.

Two recent wastewater samples from the city and northwest suburbs showed a 1,000% increase in the presence of the virus over two weeks.

Yes, but: University of Illinois at Chicago wastewater researchers tempered concern in an interview with ABC-7, noting that the exponential rise started with very low virus levels.

At a Tuesday press conference, health commissioner Allison Arwady said the wastewater program is still "in its infancy" but noted, "we are watching [data] closely."

Zoom out: Several large metro areas are seeing similar increases in wastewater.

Variant watch: New city data also shows a one-week rise of local BA.2 variant infections from 13% to 23% of cases.

Data suggests the BA.2 is more transmissible than the previous strains of Omicron and has been associated with new infection surges in Europe and China.

Arwady noted Tuesday, though, that early studies suggest previous Omicron infection can provide strong protection against BA.2.

The big picture: Arwady says she won't be surprised to see local cases rise with the recent relaxation of mask and vaccine mandates.

But she does not expect to reimpose mask mandates unless the Chicago area returns to the high (or "red") category based on recent CDC metrics.

What's next: Arwady will do a deep dive on variants during her virtual briefing today at 11am.