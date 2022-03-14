Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Against the backdrop of warring parents, wary students, and an unfair labor practices complaint, CPS today is launching its mask-optional policy in schools across the district.

Why it matters: District officials dropped the mask mandate amid falling COVID cases, but also with widely varying vaccination rates from school to school.

Context: After adopting a safety agreement in January with the CTU, CPS dropped its masking provision without negotiating. CPS still hasn't released:

A remote schooling plan for medically vulnerable students and those who can't be vaccinated.

Results from a survey on mask preferences conducted with school administrators.

Specific metrics that could trigger a return to masking either throughout the district or at a particular school.

What's next: An Illinois labor board could hear the CTU's unfair labor practices complaint this week.