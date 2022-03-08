Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We wrote last week about our love of fried fish from Don's Dock and BIG & little's, and you responded with a boatload of your own favorites.

Monica H: "You can't beat the takeaway fish fry from the Fish Keg in Rogers Park. It's a no-frills spot (with parking!) that consistently serves expertly fried fish."

Thom C: "We go to the Fish Keg for the shrimp and side scallops. Also, homemade salads. Best place since Rocky’s closed at the foot of Ogden Slip near the city locks on the Chicago River."

Mark N: "Mrs. Murphy & Sons on Lincoln has the best fish & chips!"

Bailey Q: "Hagen's Fish Market in Portage Park! Amazing fish sandwich and an on-site smokehouse. Food is delicious and it smells amazing."

Joe W: agrees with Hagen's and adds that "Joe's Stone Crab adds a fish sandwich to their menu during Lent."

Jacob C: "The Duke of Perth has awesome fish and chips."

Debbie K: "I would highly recommend the Aldi British Fish & Chips … It's as close as I can get from frozen outside the UK and $5.99 a box."

On Debbie K's advice, Monica tried the Aldi frozen fish & chips. Delicious even after she burned the fries. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

John Z: shared Monica's fond memories of the fish sandwiches at Deluxe in Champaign. "And you could sometimes still get the sandwich on Saturday afternoons without dealing with the line around the block."

Aaron S: "Duck Inn Chicago's fish and chips are incredible."

Douglas Y: "Pleasant House makes perfect fish & chips on Friday. Any other day, it's The Gage."

Seonaid A: "My favorite when I lived in Chicago was Frank's Chicago Shrimp House. Fried fish and shrimp by the pound."

Efrain M: "Captain B's is great in Cicero and Bellwood."

Liz P: "Green Door has really good fish and chips and their clam chowder is some of the best in the city."

Richee R: "Weather Mark Tavern is one of my favorites with their rum-battered cod, steak fries, homemade red cabbage slaw, and dill tartar sauce."

Peter B: "Thursday through Saturday, Gene's Sausage in Lincoln Square sells good fried perch at the deli counter."