🍫 Readers pick their favorite local chocolates
Yesterday, we duked it out over Chicago's best chocolate and asked for your recommendations. As always, you didn't disappoint.
Miranda S.: "Chocolate-covered Oreos, Nutter Butters, and the HUGE juicy strawberries from The Fudge Pot in Old Town are worth the drive in from the suburbs."
- Laurence B. agrees and says "It always seems to be consumed quickly when given!"
Anne S.: "Mayana Chocolates bars. Used to be made in Chicago, though now made in Wisconsin. Good buy at $8, too."
Fritz K.: "The Terrapins from Margie's Candies. When I was a kid we'd travel all the way up from Hyde Park to the store at Armitage & Western just to pick up a box."
Monica H.: "Terry's Toffee. Local, delicious, best hostess gift ever."
Chad G.: "We actually found this chocolate shop in Wauconda called Puna Chocolate. They have one location in Hawaii and one location here. Their hot cocoa bombs are ridiculously amazing."
Bill H.: "Chocolat Uzma, in Pilsen, is awesome!"
Kristene R.: "Truffles from Katherine Anne, on Armitage, at California Ave."
Susan B.: "Check out 1740 Confection lab. Homemade candies at a Small business that's woman-owned."
Micheline M.: "Nothing will ever top the aroma and taste of a fresh box of Frango mints. My aunt used to bring them for us when she visited from Hinsdale."
Ruth K.: "Gayety's is a South Chicago institution that for decades made the best chocolates (and banana splits). They left the city years ago but are still in business in Lansing."
Merri C-L.: Vosges Chocolates. The unique flavor combinations are truly incredible. I always stop by the stand when at ORD to buy a few bars and collect a free sample!
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.