🍫 Readers pick their favorite local chocolates

Yesterday, we duked it out over Chicago's best chocolate and asked for your recommendations. As always, you didn't disappoint.

Miranda S.: "Chocolate-covered Oreos, Nutter Butters, and the HUGE juicy strawberries from The Fudge Pot in Old Town are worth the drive in from the suburbs."

Laurence B. agrees and says "It always seems to be consumed quickly when given!"

Anne S.: "Mayana Chocolates bars. Used to be made in Chicago, though now made in Wisconsin. Good buy at $8, too."

Fritz K.: "The Terrapins from Margie's Candies. When I was a kid we'd travel all the way up from Hyde Park to the store at Armitage & Western just to pick up a box."

Monica H.: "Terry's Toffee. Local, delicious, best hostess gift ever."

Chad G.: "We actually found this chocolate shop in Wauconda called Puna Chocolate. They have one location in Hawaii and one location here. Their hot cocoa bombs are ridiculously amazing."

Bill H.: "Chocolat Uzma, in Pilsen, is awesome!"

Kristene R.: "Truffles from Katherine Anne, on Armitage, at California Ave."

Susan B.: "Check out 1740 Confection lab. Homemade candies at a Small business that's woman-owned."

Micheline M.: "Nothing will ever top the aroma and taste of a fresh box of Frango mints. My aunt used to bring them for us when she visited from Hinsdale."

Ruth K.: "Gayety's is a South Chicago institution that for decades made the best chocolates (and banana splits). They left the city years ago but are still in business in Lansing."

Merri C-L.: Vosges Chocolates. The unique flavor combinations are truly incredible. I always stop by the stand when at ORD to buy a few bars and collect a free sample!