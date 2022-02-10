Food Fight: local chocolates
It's time for our weekly Food Fight! In honor of Valentine's Day, we square off with our picks for the best chocolate in the Chicago area.
👨 Justin's pick: I went outside of the city limits for my choice, because nothing beats Anderson's Candy Shop. It's been a fixture in Richmond for over 100 years, and they also have a location in Barrington.
- Tons of Valentine's options, but the chocolate peanut clusters, s'mores bars and cream-filled candies are at the top of my list.
👩🦱 Monica's pick: Fifteen years ago, I spent the night cooking in Charlie Trotter's kitchen. I was assigned to "help" pastry chef and chocolatier Aaron Lindgren, who was as talented as he was patient.
- After serving as pastry chef at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, the Lane Tech alum returned to Chicago and launched the eco-friendly Chicago Artizen company. Here, Lindgren produces the most delicious chocolates I've ever tasted.
- You can buy them online, at the Andersonville Galleria or the Prairie Grass Cafe.
- Get the chocolate enrobed, cocoa-powder dusted and caramelized Tao Pecans ($14) or Tao Almonds ($11) and you will never look back.
📫 In the name of love, we won't ask you to choose a winner this week. Instead, email [email protected] with your favorite chocolate things in town. We'll put together a list!
