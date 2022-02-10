It's time for our weekly Food Fight! In honor of Valentine's Day, we square off with our picks for the best chocolate in the Chicago area.

👨‍ Justin's pick: I went outside of the city limits for my choice, because nothing beats Anderson's Candy Shop. It's been a fixture in Richmond for over 100 years, and they also have a location in Barrington.

Tons of Valentine's options, but the chocolate peanut clusters, s'mores bars and cream-filled candies are at the top of my list.

Tao pecans and almonds from Chicago Artizen. Courtesy of Chicago Artizen

👩‍🦱 Monica's pick: Fifteen years ago, I spent the night cooking in Charlie Trotter's kitchen. I was assigned to "help" pastry chef and chocolatier Aaron Lindgren, who was as talented as he was patient.

After serving as pastry chef at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, the Lane Tech alum returned to Chicago and launched the eco-friendly Chicago Artizen company. Here, Lindgren produces the most delicious chocolates I've ever tasted.

You can buy them online, at the Andersonville Galleria or the Prairie Grass Cafe.

Get the chocolate enrobed, cocoa-powder dusted and caramelized Tao Pecans ($14) or Tao Almonds ($11) and you will never look back.

📫 In the name of love, we won't ask you to choose a winner this week. Instead, email [email protected] with your favorite chocolate things in town. We'll put together a list!