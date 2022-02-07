Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A downstate judge ruled Friday that Illinois districts can't make students wear masks in school as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate.

Why it matters: The CDC officially recommends universal masking in schools for everyone regardless of vaccination status. Meanwhile, less than half of the CPS student body is vaccinated.

The judgment responds to a lawsuit filed last year against more than 100 school districts, but the judge says the ruling applies to all districts in the state.

Yes, but: CPS officials say masks are still mandatory, as the ruling "does not prohibit CPS from exercising its authority to continue its COVID-19 mitigation policies."

The CTU agrees with CPS (wait, these two agree on something?) and notes that the ruling does not supersede labor contracts such as the CPS-CTU January safety agreement requiring masking.

The other side: Some districts, including Arlington Heights, are today going "mask-optional" but calling their schools a "mask recommended environment."

What we're watching: Chicago Catholic Schools superintendent Greg Richmond on Saturday emailed parents saying they "will continue the current mask policy for now."

But outside Chicago, at least one Catholic school president in the Springfield Diocese announced that masks were recommended, "however not a requirement."

What's next: Gov. Pritzker has asked the attorney general's office to immediately appeal the decision.