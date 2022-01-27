Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chart: Axios Visuals

COVID vaccination rates among CPS students are improving.

About a third of elementary school students and a little more than half of high schools students are now vaccinated, according to data Axios obtained through public records requests.

Big takeaways: While many North Side and selective schools show high vaccination rates, many neighborhood schools on the South and West side report low rates.

In fact, more than 150 CPS schools report less than 10% student vaccination rates.

🏫 Find your school's rates in this alphabetical list.