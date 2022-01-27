2 hours ago - COVID

Check out your school's vaccination rate

Monica Eng
Chart: Axios Visuals
COVID vaccination rates among CPS students are improving.

  • About a third of elementary school students and a little more than half of high schools students are now vaccinated, according to data Axios obtained through public records requests.

Big takeaways: While many North Side and selective schools show high vaccination rates, many neighborhood schools on the South and West side report low rates.

  • In fact, more than 150 CPS schools report less than 10% student vaccination rates.

🏫 Find your school's rates in this alphabetical list.

