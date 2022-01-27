Check out your school's vaccination rate
COVID vaccination rates among CPS students are improving.
- About a third of elementary school students and a little more than half of high schools students are now vaccinated, according to data Axios obtained through public records requests.
Big takeaways: While many North Side and selective schools show high vaccination rates, many neighborhood schools on the South and West side report low rates.
- In fact, more than 150 CPS schools report less than 10% student vaccination rates.
🏫 Find your school's rates in this alphabetical list.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.