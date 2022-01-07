COVID infection metrics at heart of school closings
Setting COVID-19 infection metrics that would trigger school closings has become a huge issue in the current fight between Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU).
- The metrics they agreed to last winter expired in August and the two sides have still not settled on new ones.
Why it matters: It's not just in CPS. COVID metrics that would tighten safety measures have quietly disappeared in the city and state, too.
- This loss of clear parameters can erode official accountability and predictability for people making decisions in the face of soaring cases and hospitalizations.
Context: While this Illinois site shows metrics used to move the state forward into looser safety measures, it doesn't specifically state what level of infection might send us back.
- Instead it says officials will make recommendations based on current factors.
What they're saying: Illinois Department of Public Health spokesperson Melaney Arnold says the state stopped using the metrics because things have changed.
- Today we have, "Safe and effective vaccines free to everyone, monoclonal antibody treatment… state testing locations now operating 6 days a week, and State staffing contracts to help hospitals address the nationwide health care worker shortage."
