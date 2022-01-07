Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Setting COVID-19 infection metrics that would trigger school closings has become a huge issue in the current fight between Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU).

The metrics they agreed to last winter expired in August and the two sides have still not settled on new ones.

Why it matters: It's not just in CPS. COVID metrics that would tighten safety measures have quietly disappeared in the city and state, too.

This loss of clear parameters can erode official accountability and predictability for people making decisions in the face of soaring cases and hospitalizations.

Context: While this Illinois site shows metrics used to move the state forward into looser safety measures, it doesn't specifically state what level of infection might send us back.

Instead it says officials will make recommendations based on current factors.

What they're saying: Illinois Department of Public Health spokesperson Melaney Arnold says the state stopped using the metrics because things have changed.