COVID infection metrics at heart of school closings

Monica Eng
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Setting COVID-19 infection metrics that would trigger school closings has become a huge issue in the current fight between Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU).

Why it matters: It's not just in CPS. COVID metrics that would tighten safety measures have quietly disappeared in the city and state, too.

Context: While this Illinois site shows metrics used to move the state forward into looser safety measures, it doesn't specifically state what level of infection might send us back.

  • Instead it says officials will make recommendations based on current factors.

What they're saying: Illinois Department of Public Health spokesperson Melaney Arnold says the state stopped using the metrics because things have changed.

  • Today we have, "Safe and effective vaccines free to everyone, monoclonal antibody treatment… state testing locations now operating 6 days a week, and State staffing contracts to help hospitals address the nationwide health care worker shortage."
