Chicago Public Schools cancel Thursday classes

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: IDPH; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) officials have canceled classes for a second day as they continue negotiating with members of the Chicago Teachers Union.

CPS families were notified at around 7:20 pm last night — an improvement over 11:28!

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said at a Wednesday evening press conference he hopes teachers will return to school buildings Friday and that they will not be paid until then.

Driving the news: Mayor Lori Lightfoot said "an unfair labor practices complaint has been filed" against the CTU for their work action to suspend in-person instruction, which CPS considers "an illegal work stoppage."

State of play: Lightfoot again stressed that "schools are the safest place for children," reinforcing her statements Tuesday that "schools are not a significant source of COVID spread."

Yes, but: The latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health(IDPH) shows schools as the No. 1 potential source of infection in every region in the state except Chicago, which has not released COVID-19 exposure data.

In suburban Cook County, schools represent more than 60% of all potential exposure sites mentioned during contact tracing.

The IDPH notes these are "locations where COVID-19 exposure may have occurred, not…definitive exposure or outbreak locations."

But if the most commonly mentioned potential source in the rest of the state doesn't represent a "significant source," then what does?

What they're saying: Chicago Health Department spokesman Andrew Buchanan, who seemed to be surprised by the data, deferred to health commissioner Allison Arwady’s comments that schools are not a source of significant spread when asked for comment.

Buchanan did not respond to requests for Chicago's exposure data.

Meanwhile, the CTU says CPS is "locking out" teachers from remote instruction.

The other side: Lightfoot said Tuesday CPS can't authorize remote learning without an emergency action from the Governor or the Department of Health.

Reality check: According to the Illinois State Board of Education, the Governor has nothing to do with allowing remote teaching.

An "adaptive pause" (aka remote) would require consultation with the Chicago Department of Public Health, which is not on board with the CTU action.

What's next: Negotiations over school safety measures continue. It's unclear what will happen after Friday.