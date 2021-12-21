1 hour ago - COVID

Some Illinois Universities delay in-person classes

Monica Eng
University quad with builiding.
The quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Illinois universities are announcing new COVID protocols ahead of the return to campus in 2022.

Why it matters: The new requirements and schedule changes will affect plans for tens of thousands of people in the state.

The rules: Each university has announced slightly different rules that may change in coming weeks, but so far include:

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I'm secretly thrilled to have my daughter home for an extra week, even if she will be doing remote school.

