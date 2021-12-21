Some Illinois Universities delay in-person classes
Illinois universities are announcing new COVID protocols ahead of the return to campus in 2022.
Why it matters: The new requirements and schedule changes will affect plans for tens of thousands of people in the state.
The rules: Each university has announced slightly different rules that may change in coming weeks, but so far include:
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign: Pre- and post-arrival testing, plus holding the first week of the spring semester classes online.
- Loyola University and the University of Chicago: All eligible students and staff to be boosted.
- DePaul University: First two weeks of winter quarter courses online.
- Northwestern University : Boosters for all eligible students and staff and remote classes through Jan. 17.
- Illinois State University, Southern Illinois University: Still monitoring the situation.
💭 Monica's thought bubble: I'm secretly thrilled to have my daughter home for an extra week, even if she will be doing remote school.
