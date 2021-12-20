Out-of-towners leave one-star Yelp reviews for Chicago's Hideout

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Yelp users with profiles from Texas, Missouri and California are attacking the Hideout with one-star reviews, some aimed at the Chicago bar's COVID policies.

Why it matters: The one-star reviews appear to be an organized campaign to protest the club's policy of checking vaccination cards and enforcing the state mask mandate.

Between the lines: This comes after the club owners reported white supremacist and anti-vax vandalism to the Hideout in October.

What they're saying: A reviewer from Spicewood, Texas, complained of "horrible service," while one from Kansas City, Missouri, said "all the employees were rude and harassing everyone."

A Yelper from San Francisco levied unsubstantiated personal attacks on Hideout co-owners.

The other side: Last week, Hideout supporters from Chicago jumped onto Yelp to counter the negative reviews.

"Do not believe all these conveniently-recent one-star reviews," said Matt G. from Chicago.

"One of my favorite venues in Chicago" — Sussanah S.

"This was 9 yo's first post-vaccine stop!" — Carmin B.

"Always a welcoming place" — Eric Z.

"Someone's got it in for the Hideout" — Helen T.

Of note: Co-owners Tim and Katie Tuten declined to comment at this time.

Editor's note: Axios Chicago held monthly Office Hours events at the Hideout this fall.