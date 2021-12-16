Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chicago may be facing a heavy COVID-19 caseload, but it pales in comparison to per capita cases in many other parts of the state.

Why it matters: Many of the counties facing heavy caseloads — including Clay, Pike, Calhoun, Edgar and Vermillion — are largely low-income areas with adult vaccination rates around 37-45%.

Those 18+ rates are 81% in Cook county.

Between the lines: Rural counties with high education levels and large universities show relatively low COVID transmission numbers and high vaccination rates.