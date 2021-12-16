27 mins ago - COVID

COVID high in many low vax counties

Monica Eng
Data: New York Times, CDC; Maps: Thomas Oide/Axios
Chicago may be facing a heavy COVID-19 caseload, but it pales in comparison to per capita cases in many other parts of the state.

Why it matters: Many of the counties facing heavy caseloads — including Clay, Pike, Calhoun, Edgar and Vermillion — are largely low-income areas with adult vaccination rates around 37-45%.

  • Those 18+ rates are 81% in Cook county.

Between the lines: Rural counties with high education levels and large universities show relatively low COVID transmission numbers and high vaccination rates.

  • Of Illinois' 10 richest counties, eight — DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Lake, Will, Kane, McHenry and Sangamon — are the most vaccinated.
