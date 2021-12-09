Illinois' winters keep getting warmer

If you assumed your older relatives were blowing smoke with those stories of "walking to school for a mile — in the SNOW," you might be wrong.
- Recent data shows that abnormally warm winter days have increased in all of Illinois' biggest towns over the last half century.
Why it matters: Analysis from independent climate research organization Climate Central suggests global warming is significantly shifting weather patterns in most U.S. cities.
- Fall data shows similar trends.
What they measured: 52 years (1970-2021) of temperature data in 246 locations across the U.S. from December - February.National takeaways: Since 1970, winter is the fastest-warming season for the majority of the U.S.
- About 98% (241) of the researched locations had an increase in their average winter temperatures since 1970, with 84% warming by 2°F or more.
- Winter warming is greatest in the Great Lakes and Northeast region.
- Warming winters can have negative impacts on our health and regional economies that depend on snow.
By the (Illinois) numbers: Since 1970, the average winter temperature in Illinois' biggest cities has increased between 2.8 (Champaign) and 5.3 (Peoria) degrees. Abnormally warm winter days have also increased by 8 to 17 days.
- Rockford: 17
- Peoria: 15
- Moline: 13
- Chicago: 10
- Quincy: 10
- Champaign: 8
