Illinois' winters keep getting warmer

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

If you assumed your older relatives were blowing smoke with those stories of "walking to school for a mile — in the SNOW," you might be wrong.

Recent data shows that abnormally warm winter days have increased in all of Illinois' biggest towns over the last half century.

Why it matters: Analysis from independent climate research organization Climate Central suggests global warming is significantly shifting weather patterns in most U.S. cities.

Fall data shows similar trends.

What they measured: 52 years (1970-2021) of temperature data in 246 locations across the U.S. from December - February.National takeaways: Since 1970, winter is the fastest-warming season for the majority of the U.S.

About 98% (241) of the researched locations had an increase in their average winter temperatures since 1970, with 84% warming by 2°F or more.

Winter warming is greatest in the Great Lakes and Northeast region.

Warming winters can have negative impacts on our health and regional economies that depend on snow.

By the (Illinois) numbers: Since 1970, the average winter temperature in Illinois' biggest cities has increased between 2.8 (Champaign) and 5.3 (Peoria) degrees. Abnormally warm winter days have also increased by 8 to 17 days.