Fall is heating up in Illinois cities

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

It might not feel like it today, but Chicago and other Illinois cities are seeing more warm fall days than they did 50 years ago.

Why it matters: Yes, we know that some people like a warm fall day, but these increases are driven by climate change and can lead to more mosquitoes, more cooling costs and longer allergy seasons.

The details: The data comes from non-profit news organization Climate Central.

Of the 246 American cities they studied, 95% saw more warm fall days (Sept-Nov) in 2020 than in 1970.

By the (national) numbers:

57% (134) of those cities have warmed at least two degrees.

68% (167) have seen at least seven more days of above-average fall temperatures.

Zoom in: Large Illinois towns show varying increases in warm fall days, but they don't seem linked to particular geographical characteristics.