Fall is heating up in Illinois cities
It might not feel like it today, but Chicago and other Illinois cities are seeing more warm fall days than they did 50 years ago.
Why it matters: Yes, we know that some people like a warm fall day, but these increases are driven by climate change and can lead to more mosquitoes, more cooling costs and longer allergy seasons.
The details: The data comes from non-profit news organization Climate Central.
- Of the 246 American cities they studied, 95% saw more warm fall days (Sept-Nov) in 2020 than in 1970.
By the (national) numbers:
- 57% (134) of those cities have warmed at least two degrees.
- 68% (167) have seen at least seven more days of above-average fall temperatures.
Zoom in: Large Illinois towns show varying increases in warm fall days, but they don't seem linked to particular geographical characteristics.
- Quincy: 4
- Champaign: 5.5
- Chicago: 6.5
- Moline: 7.1
- Rockford: 10
- Peoria: 10.6
