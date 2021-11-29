38 mins ago - News
Fall is heating up in Illinois cities
Monica Eng
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

It might not feel like it today, but Chicago and other Illinois cities are seeing more warm fall days than they did 50 years ago.

Why it matters: Yes, we know that some people like a warm fall day, but these increases are driven by climate change and can lead to more mosquitoes, more cooling costs and longer allergy seasons.

The details: The data comes from non-profit news organization Climate Central.

By the (national) numbers:

  • 57% (134) of those cities have warmed at least two degrees.
  • 68% (167) have seen at least seven more days of above-average fall temperatures.

Zoom in: Large Illinois towns show varying increases in warm fall days, but they don't seem linked to particular geographical characteristics.

  • Quincy: 4
  • Champaign: 5.5
  • Chicago: 6.5
  • Moline: 7.1
  • Rockford: 10
  • Peoria: 10.6
