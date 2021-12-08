Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chicago's first Omicron case in boosted resident

The first Chicago case of the Omicron variant was detected Tuesday in a resident who was both vaccinated and boosted.

Why it matters: The new variant could boost already surging cases in Chicago.

Threat level: The city is taking several precautionary measures, health commissioner Allison Arwady said Tuesday at her weekly press conference, including:

Contacting all U.S. citizens arriving at O'Hare from eight restricted countries.

Testing known contacts of individuals infected with Omicron.

Doubling COVID samples sequencing at public labs.

Requiring all international travelers to get COVID tests within a day of their trip.

The latest: Thanksgiving guests with the the sniffles drove the post-holiday Delta surge.

"We found people went to Thanksgiving even though they had some symptoms they thought were a cold ... and some cases of folks who had gone to get tested and hadn't yet gotten the [positive] results back," the health commissioner said.

"Stay home if you feel sick."

What's next: Arwady answered questions on the need for: