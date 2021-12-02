42 mins ago - COVID
Booster rates increase as Omicron approaches
Monica Eng
Source: Chicago Department of Public Health; Chart: Axios Visuals
Source: Chicago Department of Public Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

As Chicagoans worry about the arrival of the Omicron variant, health officials say the best way to prepare — and to reduce current high levels of Delta — is to vaccinate and boost.

Why it matters: COVID-19 vaccination rates are still pretty low in certain communities and school groups where transmission is high.

  • And as Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) chief Allison Arwady explains, low vaccination rates actually drive new variants.

By the numbers: As of last week, 77% of Chicagoans 12 and up had gotten at least one shot.

  • 49.6% of CPS students 12 and up are fully vaccinated.
  • 12.6% of CPS students 5 to 11 have gotten their first shot.
  • 12 times more COVID cases happen in largely unvaccinated CPS elementary school students compared to the higher-vaccinated high school students.

Booster news: In anticipation of Omicron, the CDC strengthened its guidance this week on adult boosters, now recommending people "should" get them.

  • CDPH tells Axios that 23.3% of Chicagoans over 18 and 32.6% over 50 have gotten boosted.
  • This may seem astonishing since the CDC only opened boosters to all adults under 65 two weeks ago, but we know that lots of Chicagoans didn't wait that long.
  • Chicago seniors over 65 now have a booster rate of 45.5%, about 10 points higher than a few weeks ago.
  • These numbers mirror national data almost exactly.

Fun fact: Chicagoans who are most likely to be vaccinated are Asian women between 50 and 59 years old — in other words, Monica.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more