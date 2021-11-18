Updated Nov 18, 2021 - COVID
November COVID-19 hot spots around Chicago
Monica Eng

After dipping to about 1% citywide, COVID-19 positivity rates recently shot back up in certain neighborhoods.

Why it matters: Four ZIP codes with high positivity rates also show relatively low vaccination rates, making those COVID cases even more dangerous.

By the numbers: Neighborhoods with the highest positivity rates:

  1. Beverly/Mount Greenwood (60655): 5.5%
  2. Auburn Gresham/Englewood (60621): 4.9%
  3. Ukrainian Village (60622): 4.4%
  4. ZIP codes in West Town, Hegewisch, Edison Park and South Lawndale also have positivity rates between 4.2 and 4.3%

Dangerous duo: ZIP codes with high positivity and full vaccination rates below 70%:

  1. 60655: Beverly/Mount Greenwood
  2. 60621: Auburn Gresham/Englewood
  3. 60633: Hegewisch/South Deering
  4. 60638: South Lawndale

The good news: Health officials in Cook County and Chicago have unofficially opened booster vaccination eligibility to anyone over 18 who received their last shot at least 6 months ago.

