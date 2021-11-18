Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

After dipping to about 1% citywide, COVID-19 positivity rates recently shot back up in certain neighborhoods.

Why it matters: Four ZIP codes with high positivity rates also show relatively low vaccination rates, making those COVID cases even more dangerous.

By the numbers: Neighborhoods with the highest positivity rates:

Beverly/Mount Greenwood (60655): 5.5% Auburn Gresham/Englewood (60621): 4.9% Ukrainian Village (60622): 4.4% ZIP codes in West Town, Hegewisch, Edison Park and South Lawndale also have positivity rates between 4.2 and 4.3%

Dangerous duo: ZIP codes with high positivity and full vaccination rates below 70%:

60655: Beverly/Mount Greenwood 60621: Auburn Gresham/Englewood 60633: Hegewisch/South Deering 60638: South Lawndale

The good news: Health officials in Cook County and Chicago have unofficially opened booster vaccination eligibility to anyone over 18 who received their last shot at least 6 months ago.