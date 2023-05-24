Complete list and map of Charlotte’s 40+ local breweries, plus the most popular beer at each

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's a guide to breweries in Charlotte and what to order at each. Why it matters: Breweries are everywhere — our airport, the mall, inside food halls and in nearly every neighborhood. In short, you can't come to Charlotte without visiting one of our breweries.

Still to come: Saucy Brew Works plans to open a brewery in Dilworth sometime in 2024, and local favorite Olde Mecklenburg Brewery announced it will be expanding to Cornelius and Ballantyne.

Suffolk Punch will open its third location in Birkdale Village in 2024.

Protagonist closed its NoDa brewery in late October 2023. It’ll reopen in a bigger spot in Optimist Park sometime in 2024.

The dive bar's name is a play on the frustration Charlotteans routinely express over the city growing number of breweries.

Location: Villa Heights at 2509 North Davidson.

The vibe: The bar aims to be a casual, neighborhood dive, with eight taps on draft plus canned beer options. They'll also serve wine and cocktails. The food menu will feature wings, burgers, pizzas, sandwiches and salads.

Grab a pint of: One of their rotating sours.

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Armored Cow's 3,500-square-foot taproom has 18 taps offering up a mix of both regular and gluten-free beer.

Location: University City at 8821 JW Clay Blvd.

Grab a pint of: Bang Bang, a hazy IPA made with El Dorado hops along with Mosaic and Citra hops (7.3% ABV)

Fun fact: Andrew Kalinoski, former head brewer at Sycamore Brewing, is the brains behind Armored Cow. Photo: Axios archives

Birdsong’s 30-barrel brewhouse and taproom opened in 2011 and has since become a go-to for unfiltered, American-style ale.

Location: Belmont neighborhood, 1016 North Davidson St.

The vibe: Expect a laid-back neighborhood feel. They have a nice patio space for warm weather days.

Grab a pint of: Higher Ground IPA, a West Coast-inspired IPA made with grapefruit and honeysuckle flavors (7% ABV)

Photo: Courtesy of Birdsong

The 28,000-square-foot space houses four distinct brewing companies all under one roof. You’ll find Sixpoint, Victory Brewing Company, Southern Tier and Bold Rock Cider.

Location: Lower South End (LoSo), 4001 Yancey Road.

The vibe: Lively without feeling overwhelming.

Grab a pint of: Golden Monkey, a Belgian-style Tripel with banana and cloves by Victory Brewing (9.5% ABV)

Brewers at 4001 Yancey has a heated patio. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

The Asheville-based brewery is an established name in the beer community and is widely regarded as one of the top breweries in the country.

Location: Plaza Midwood, 1214-1216 Thomas Ave.

The vibe: The taproom and rooftop patio have a retro-yet-edgy feel with a display of old-school speakers lining the tap wall and a small selection of vinyl in the bottle shop.

Grab a pint of: The Heavenly Atmosphere of Unrelenting Nothingness, an imperial stout with flavors of hazelnut, cocoa nibs, toasted coconut, vanilla bean and sea salt (14% ABV).

The bar at Burial Beer Plaza Midwood. Photo: Axios archives

In addition to its rotating beer selection, you’ll also find kombucha, cider and cold-brew coffee.

Location: Midtown, 1426 E. 4th St.

The vibe: Formerly the American Billiards building, Devil’s Logic has an edgy, garage-style.

Grab a pint of: Crushing Pils, a light-body German-style pilsner (5.2% ABV)

Fun fact: The name, Devil’s Logic, comes from co-owners Greg Grueneich and Brian Wallace’s love for debating and playing devil’s advocate by pointing out logical fallacies in conversations. Photo: Axios archives

Owner Ben Dolphens describes Divine Barrel's beer as a "good mixture of different experiments" that take on classic styles.

Location: NoDa, 3701 North Davidson St.

The vibe: Rustic and industrial-style taproom.

Grab a pint of: Carolina Cobbler, a peach cobbler pastry sour (6% ABV).

Divine Barrel Brewing in NoDa. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Choose from a rotating selection of New England IPAs, sours, pilsners, lagers, wheat beers, and stouts.

Location: 6209 Old Post Road.

The vibe: The taproom is mid-century modern with a touch of bohemian, and the patio is dog-friendly.

Grab a pint of: Foggy Bottom Boi, a "juicy" New England-style IPA (6.5% ABV)

Photo: Axios archives

Fonta Flora has three locations – the flagship brewery in Morganton, its production facility/taproom in Nebo, and the taproom in Optimist Hall.

Location: The ground floor of Optimist Hall, 1115 North Brevard St.

The vibe: In addition to the 50 to 70 varieties of craft beer brewed each year, the Optimist Hall taproom has spiked seltzer, wine, hard cider and a few sodas for non-beer drinkers.

Grab a pint of: Triple Hop Beard, a West Coast style IPA hopped with Amarillo, Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe (10% ABV)

Fun fact: Fonta Flora gets its name from a small farming community in western North Carolina. Photo: Axios archives

Find the cozy taproom across the parking lot from Amélie's in Villa Heights. There are regular live music performances, an occasional market and a menu full of dynamic beers.

Location: Villa Heights, 2320 North Davidson St.

The vibe: The taproom has a casual, farmhouse aesthetic.

Grab a pint of: Cream of the Crop, a Carolina cream ale (5% ABV)

Fun fact: Free Range is owned by brothers Jeff and Jason Alexander, who were raised in eastern North Carolina. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

The popular South Carolina brewery serves a variety of beers, from IPAs to sours, with a food menu of specialty pizzas, burgers and salads.

Location: 1200 S. Graham St.

Grab a pint of: Sip Sip Pass, a New England IPA brewed with Mosaic, Amarillo and Citra hops (6.8% ABV).

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

It's one of Germany's oldest breweries.

Location: Lower South End, 3530 Dewitt Ln.

The vibe: Stepping inside feels like you're inside an authentic German beer hall.

Grab a pint of: Gilde Pilsener – this traditional German lager is the flagship beer (4.8% ABV).

Photo: Axios archives

Heist is one of the city's original breweries.

Locations: Heist Brewpub in NoDa, 2909 North Davidson St.; and Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts near Camp North End, 1064 Woodward Ave.

The vibe: The brunch buffet at their NoDa location (usually accompanied by a donut tower) is a hangover must.

Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts is a 26,000-square-foot brewery and taproom that has a covered beer garden, bakeshop, two event spaces and a separate area for the barrel-aging program.

Grab a pint of: Citraquench’l, a hazy IPA that’s brewed and double dry-hopped with all Citra hops. (7.1% ABV)

Brewpub vibe: Think industrial meets old pub. Heist is no-frills, just good food and beer. Photo: Axios archives

The Asheville-based brewery has an 8,743-square-foot taproom and a 2,000-square-foot beer garden with a large roll-up garage door for indoor-outdoor access.

Location: South End, 330 W. Tremont Ave.

The vibe: Fun and approachable. The interior is covered in vibrant murals by local artist Ian The Painter.

Grab a pint of: Mountain Water, one of the flagship ales that's bright and citrusy with flavors of lemon and lime (4.5% ABV).

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

This Atlanta-based brewery made history when it opened as Georgia's first Black-owned brewery. In Charlotte, it's become the first Black-owned distillery.

Location: Uptown, 650 E Brooklyn Village Ave., in the former D9 Brewery space

The vibe: Hippon' Hops distills vodka, rum, gin and moonshine. Some of its spirits — like its Boston Thomas Whiskey and Noir Cognac — can also be found in ABC stores in Charlotte.

As for craft beer, Hippin' Hops specializes in wheat beers, sours, IPAs and stouts.

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Hopfly occupies the former home of Unknown Brewing Co., which was acquired by the Rocky Mount-based brewery in the early summer of 2021. After undergoing extensive renovations, Hopfly opened in February of 2022.

Location: South End, 1327 S Mint St.

The vibe: The space is vibrant and modern, a totally different feel than when Unknown occupied the spot. The main difference is there’s more open space and seating area in the taproom.

Grab a pint of: Crunchtime, a light lager with crisp and clean tasting notes (4.5% ABV).

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

LaBARatory is a brewery and soju distillery by the same owners as Seoul Food Meat Co.

Location: 2315 N. Davidson St. inside the Urban District Market.

The vibe: Located inside Charlotte’s newest food hall, you can grab a drink from the bar and take it to nearby Seoul Food Meat Co.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Legion Brewing has established a network of breweries around the city with locations in Plaza Midwood, SouthPark and West Morehead St.

Locations: Plaza Midwood, 1906 Commonwealth Ave., SouthPark, 4350 Congress St., West Morehead, 2013 W Morehead St.

The vibe: Legion’s OG location in Plaza has a cozy, neighborhood vibe while its SouthPark and West Morehead spots are much more open.

Grab a pint of: Juicy Jay, an East Coast IPA brewed with Mosaic, El Dorado and Cascade hops for a tropical taste (6.3% ABV).

Legion Brewing SouthPark. Photo: Axios archives

A one-stop shop for not just traditional ales and lagers, but also organic kombucha, gluten-free wild ales, sours and more in a setting good for drinkers and non-drinkers alike.

Location: South End, 3000 South Tryon St.

The vibe: On weekends, the outdoor space feels like a backyard cookout with live music and food trucks.

Grab a pint of: Citraphelia, an IPA made with Citra hops (6.4% ABV).

Photo: Axios archives

Similar to its original taproom at 19700-D One Norman Blvd., near Lake Norman, Lost Worlds Charlotte serves craft beer in an archaeology-inspired setting.

Location: Metropolitan, 1100 Metropolitan Ave.

The vibe: It has an exploration theme and overlooks Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

Grab a pint of: Euchre Golden Ale (3.8% ABV), which earned the brewery an award from the North Carolina Brewers Cup.

Photo: Courtesy of Lost World's Brewery

Lower Left has a seven-barrel, custom-made brewhouse and 900-square-foot taproom. The building has four garage doors, which open to an outdoor patio.

Location: LoSo, 4528 Nations Crossing Road in LoSo.

The beer: Expect four to six core beers available year-round including at least one New England IPA, tropical IPA, American pale ale, blonde ale, amber ale, and a porter or stout

Photo: Axios archives

Middle James Brewing's two-story space, which used to be a golf clubhouse, is behind The Golf Village and features 24 taps, a food menu and a shaded deck overlooking the putting green.

Location: Pineville, 400 North Polk St.

Grab a pint of: Hour Mark, the flagship IPA that's brewed with El Dorado, Comet and Azacca hops (7% ABV)

Fun fact: Middle James is Pineville's first brewery. Photo: Axios archives

Housed in a converted auto garage on the corner of Rampart Street, the Atlanta-based, 8,000-square-foot brewery and distillery is known for its expansive beer menu, cocktails and Neopolitan pizzas.

Location: 2217 S Tryon St.

Grab a pint of: Blind Pirate, a blood orange IPA the brewery describes as a “juicy hop bomb” (7.4% ABV).

Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

The brewery is known for its year-round staples like Jam Session and seasonal batches like Gordgeous.

Locations: NoDa, 2921 North Tryon St. and Optimist Park, 2229 North Davidson St.

The vibe: It's a go-to for weekend activities – keep up with events here.

Grab a pint of: Hop Drop 'n Roll, a 2014 World Beer Cup Gold Award Winner made with English, American, Vienna and wheat malts (7.2% ABV).

In addition to beer, they also have craft spiked seltzer on tap. Photo: Axios archives

This quintessential Charlotte brewery is home to a massive biergarten that welcomes children and dogs alike. Olde Meck follows the German "Reinheitsgebot" (aka the oldest beer purity law in the world) when brewing its award-winning beer.

Location: Lower South End, 4150 Yancey Road. Their Ballantyne location will open Memorial Day weekend.

The vibe: The inside feels like a tavern-y, old German brewhaus, and outside is an expansive, airy biergarten.

Grab a pint of: Copper, a Düsseldorf-style Altbier known as the brewery’s flagship (4.9% ABV).

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Petty Thieves is known for its experimentation and the smaller brewhouse that allows for a rotation of new brews.

Location: 413 Dalton Ave.

The vibe: Designed like an old cigar lounge, the space is filled with well-worn leather couches and thrifted finds.

Grab a pint of: Mirrorform, an American pale ale with medium body (5.3% ABV).

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

It calls itself a nano-brewery due to its focus on small-batch and experimental nature.

Location: Plaza Midwood, 1331 Central Ave.

The vibe: Casual and cozy.

Grab a pint of: The Island Hopper, a rotating showcase IPA.

Photo: Axios archives

Located in LoSo, expect a wider beer selection and large pizza slices.

Location: LoSo, 227 Southside Dr.

The vibe: Enjoy a beer while you people-watch on its street-facing outdoor patio.

Grab a pint of: Dolly, Protagonist’s original blond ale (5.2% ABV).

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

This popular brewery specializes in hop-forward IPAs and pale ales, lagers, barrel-aged beers and fermented ales.

Locations: Plaza Midwood, 2101 Central Ave. and South End, 332 W Bland St.

The vibe: While its Plaza Midwood location is a chill neighborhood hang-out spot, its South End location turns into a club at night. It also has an all-day cafe and a BBQ lunch and dinner menu.

Grab a pint of: Lightning Drops, one of their flagship hazy IPAs made with tropical fruits as (6.5% ABV).

Resident Culture South End. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Salud Beer Shop's in-house brewery. Head upstairs to enjoy a pint in their 3,100-square-foot taproom. Or order one of their wood-fired pizza.

Location: NoDa, 3306 North Davidson St.

The vibe: Eclectic and artsy. Makes for a great pre-game or post-game spot. Once a month, they host Latin nights with free salsa lessons.

Grab a pint of: Salud x Around the Horn Going Back To Cali, a West Coast IPA with Incognito Mosaic, HBC 586 and Mosaic (7% ABV).

The Concord-based brewery keeps a rotating selection of beers on tap.

Locations: Plaza Midwood, 1800 Central Ave. and Concord, 165 Brumley Ave. NE.

The vibe: Casual and approachable. The brewery has indoor and outdoor seating and fits about 85 people.

Grab a pint of: Zuper Saazer, a Czech Pilsner is made with "Zuper Saazer" that has classic herbal and floral spicy aromas (5.6% ABV)

Photo: Axios archives

Suffolk Punch has become a rail trail destination in South End, with a popular taproom and an expansive beer menu.

Locations: South End, 2911 Griffith St. and SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Road

The vibe: Its South End location is a little more elevated than your typical brewery. The patio is usually packed on nice days.

Its SouthPark location caters more to the family crowd with a play area for kids, a dog-friendly patio, and a larger food selection.

Grab a pint of: A Patchwork Orange, an IPA made with orange peel, grapefruit and papaya (5.7% ABV).

Suffolk Punch South End. Photo: Axios archives

Known for its Belgian-inspired beer, Sugar Creek uses multiple types of hops and combines them with award-winning malt varieties to create modern takes on classic tastes.

Location: LoSo, 215 Southside Dr.

The vibe: It's a smaller space with a casual feel.

Grab a pint of: Sugar Creek Pale Ale, with notes of fruit, citrus, pine, and grapefruit combined with caramel (5.2% ABV).

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Situated on the rail trail inside a new 16-story development called The Line, Sycamore is one of South End's most popular hangouts.

Location: South End, 2151 Hawkins St.

The vibe: Friendly and energetic. Expect lots of people and dogs.

Grab a pint of: Mountain Candy IPA, a double dry-hopped IPA with flavor notes of stone fruit and rainbow candies (7.2% ABV).

Town Brewing has everything on tap from IPAs and kettle sours to English and Belgian styles. Plus, there’s a rotating selection of other crafts, plus ciders, kombuchas, housemade sodas, and other non-alcoholic options.

Location: Wesley Heights, 800 Grandin Road.

The vibe: The 24-tap taproom feels casual like a living room with an old-school warehouse aesthetic.

Grab a pint of: Broken Tared, a raspberry hibiscus sour (4.7% ABV).

Photo: Axios archives

Even if you haven't ventured into the taproom of one of South End's first breweries, Triple C is home to beers you likely know, including Baby Maker and Golden Boy.

Location: South End, 2900 Griffith St.

The vibe: Approachable, chill atmosphere. Listen to live music or play a board game.

Grab a pint of: 3C, a West Coast IPA made with citrus, grapefruit, and passionfruit flavors (6.2% ABV).

Photo: Danny Charland

A two-story experimental brewery and food hall from the Legion Brewing team.

Location: South End, 2104 South Blvd.

The vibe: Elevated and modern with a touch of rustic. It’s not your typical brewery experience given that it has a more upscale bar on the second floor.

Grab a pint of: Welcome to Trolley, a Gose with pineapple and sweet cherry puree (4% ABV).

Fun fact: The space that Trolley Barn occupies was a former storage barn for trolley cars — the original tracks were even maintained to prove it. Photo: Axios archives

This bank-turned-brewery focuses on small-batch beers in various styles — like session-able blondes, lagers, West Coast IPAs, sours, saisons and porters.

Location: East Charlotte, 3726 Monroe Road.

The vibe: Casual and family/neighborhood friendly.

Grab a pint of: C-Note$ IPA (6.6% ABV).

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Wooden Robot, best known for its Good Morning Vietnam and What He’s Having brews, features some of Charlotte’s most innovative craft beers.

Locations: NoDa, 416 E 36th St., and South End, 1440 South Tryon St.

The vibe: A mix of laid-back and lively.

Grab a pint of: Good Morning Vietnam, a blond ale made with Ethiopian coffee and vanilla beans from Madagascar (5% ABV).

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Still thirsty? There are some more breweries to visit right outside Charlotte:

Belmont

Belmont Brewhouse

Primal Brewery

Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill

Concord

Cabarrus Brewing Company

High Branch Brewing Co.

Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company

Southern Strain Brewing Co. Buzzed Viking Brewing Co. & Meadery

Cornelius

Ass Clown Brewing Company

D9 Brewing Company

Eleven Lakes Brewing Company

Lost Worlds Brewing

Denver

Royal Bliss

Lake Norman Brewery

Fort Mill, S.C.

Amor Artis Brewing

Lake Wylie Brewing Co.

Replay Brewing

Gastonia

Cavendish Brewery

Keepsake Brewing

Huntersville

Primal Brewery

Ass Clown Brewing Company

Eleven Lakes Brewing Company

D9 Brewing

Lost Worlds

Neoteric Brewing Company

Indian Trail

Sweet Union Brewing Company

Kannapolis Old Armor Beer Company

Matthews

Seaboard Brewing, Taproom, & Wine Bar

Mint Hill Panzú Brewery

Monroe

Southern Range Brewing Co.

Mooresville

Ghostface Brewing Brewery & Pizzeria

King Canary Brewing

Jolly Roger Brewery

Rock Hill, S.C.

Legal Remedy Brewing

Slow Play Brewing

Rock Hill Brewing Company

Editor's note: This article was originally published in December 2015. It was last updated in May 2024.