Cornelius-based Lost Worlds Beer opening a taproom April 13 at the Metropolitan

Lost Worlds Brewing is expanding to Charlotte with a taproom set to open April 13 at the Metropolitan. Why it matters: This will be the midtown neighborhood’s first brewery, adding to the more than 40 breweries in Charlotte.

Lost Worlds will take over part of the space previously occupied by West Elm, which closed a few years ago after operating at the shopping center since 2008.

Photo: Courtesy of Lost Worlds Brewing

What to expect: Similar to its original taproom at 19700-D One Norman Blvd., near Lake Norman, Lost Worlds Charlotte will serve craft beer in an archaeology-inspired setting.

Its 4,000-square-foot taproom will be adorned with archeological artifacts.

They’ll serve craft beer, cocktails, wine, cider and seltzer. You can also expect curated experiences like beer pairing dinners, historical walking tours, euchre tournaments, artisan markets and live music.

In step with its exploration theme, the brewery will overlook the Sugar Creek Greenway .

"With this location, we’re able to provide an oasis for travelers along the Sugar Creek Greenway, which also serves as an on-ramp for hiking, cycling and run clubs," Lost Worlds founder Dave Hamme said in a press release.

Go deeper: Archaeology-inspired Lost Worlds Brewing now open in Lake Norman area

Photo: Courtesy of Lost Worlds Brewing

Zoom out: In 2020, the Metropolitan and the land surrounding it was acquired by Northwood, which also owns and is overhauling Ballantyne. Northwood is in the midst of a major makeover at the shopping center that includes aesthetic enhancements (like new signage) and adding new tenants.

A few prominent tenants to close at the Metropolitan in recent years include Vivace and Hickory Tavern.

Details: Lost Worlds Charlotte will be located at 1100 Metropolitan Ave., next to Removery, Clean your Dirty Face, European Wax Center and Teriyaki Madness.

Lost Worlds will be open Monday-Thursday, 12-11pm; Friday and Saturday, noon-midnight and Sunday 12–10pm.

What's next: To celebrate the opening of the Charlotte taproom, a celebration is planned in the Cornelius Lost Worlds taproom and biergarten (19700-D One Norman Blvd.) on April 6 from noon-11pm featuring music, beer releases, food trucks, a pop-up market and giveaways.