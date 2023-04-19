SimpliSafe's Boston digs get an upgrade

SimpliSafe’s new HQ has two labs, including the one pictured here, where engineers can work on prototypes. Photo courtesy of Robert Benson Photography and IA Interior Architects

While some companies are retreating from office rentals, home security company SimpliSafe has moved into a larger, upgraded headquarters in the Financial District.

Why it matters: The COVID-19 pandemic started a remote work revolution, driving commercial real estate vacancies. But some tech companies rely on in-person meetings and lab space to test new products.

SimpliSafe is doubling down with its expanded space to meet the needs of some 500 employees, especially its engineers. The new digs come as the company plans to hire another 100 people this year.

What’s happening: The new HQ opened at 100 Summer St. earlier this year, but SimpliSafe announced the upgrade today.

The office is 150,000 square feet, nearly twice as large as its old office at 294 Washington St.

Zoom in: The HQ includes a “tiny home” with several SimpliSafe products installed so employees can see how the devices look and work around the average customer’s living room.

It also has a “dirty lab” where employees build models of their new products using a 3D printer for design concepts.

Next door is a “dry lab” with thermal testing to see how the hardware performs in various temperatures and climates. They can test, for example, if an outdoor camera can withstand extreme temperatures.

Then there’s the offices, maker spaces, conference rooms and dining area (the company provides food for its employees a couple of days a week).

SimpliSafe's Boston HQ includes a "tiny home" where employees can see what the products look like installed in a customer's living room. Photo courtesy of Robert Benson Photography and IA Interior Architects

The lobby at SimpliSafe's new Boston HQ. Photo courtesy of Robert Benson Photography and IA Interior Architects