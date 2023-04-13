A boozy dog haven opens up in Everett

Steph here.

Doors open today at Park-9 Dog Bar, the Boston area’s first and only indoor dog park and bar.

I got a sneak peek at the space last night.

What to know: Park-9 in Everett has both on- and off-leash areas inside and outside, but only dogs that are up to date on their shots will be admitted.

The menu includes treats from Boston-based Polka Dog Bakery and Wareham-based Preppy Puppy Bakery, as well as dog-friendly brews.

For the humans, Park-9 offers cocktails, craft beers and wine. The bar will partner with local food vendors.

Be smart: Outside food and treats won’t be allowed in.

Our thought bubble, via editor Fadel Allassan: Time to ditch Bumble. People are going to find the love of their life here.

Park-9 Dog Bar's "park rangers" are watching out for troublemakers and petting the very good doggos. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Bear, a black lab, sticks his tongue out inside Park-9 Dog Bar's off-leash area. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Dog treats. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

A playful pit bull explores Park-9 Dog Bar's outdoor park. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios