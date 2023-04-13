14 mins ago - Things to Do

A boozy dog haven opens up in Everett

Steph Solis
A young goolden doodle with a plaid blue bandana poses for a photo in Park-9 Dog Bar's off-leash area.

Nash, a goldendoodle, is a distinguished gentleman. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Steph here.

Doors open today at Park-9 Dog Bar, the Boston area’s first and only indoor dog park and bar.

  • I got a sneak peek at the space last night.

What to know: Park-9 in Everett has both on- and off-leash areas inside and outside, but only dogs that are up to date on their shots will be admitted.

  • The menu includes treats from Boston-based Polka Dog Bakery and Wareham-based Preppy Puppy Bakery, as well as dog-friendly brews.

For the humans, Park-9 offers cocktails, craft beers and wine. The bar will partner with local food vendors.

Be smart: Outside food and treats won’t be allowed in.

Our thought bubble, via editor Fadel Allassan: Time to ditch Bumble. People are going to find the love of their life here.

An employee pets one of the dogs in the off-leash area of Park-9 Boston Dog Bar.
Park-9 Dog Bar's "park rangers" are watching out for troublemakers and petting the very good doggos. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Bear, a black lab, sticks his tongue out inside Park-9 Dog Bar's off-leash area.
Bear, a black lab, sticks his tongue out inside Park-9 Dog Bar's off-leash area. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A metallic plate with three dog treats: One shaped and designed like an overflowing pint of beer, one with a green marijuana flower and one that's a white cupcake with rainbow sprinkles.
Dog treats. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A happy pit bull explores Park-9 Dog Bar's outdoor park area.
A playful pit bull explores Park-9 Dog Bar's outdoor park. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Shaggy, a small rescue, sits on the grassy spool in Park-9 Dog Bar's indoor off-leash area.
Shaggy, the rescue, is just chillin' on the spool while his fellow dogs run around Park-9 Dog Bar's off-leash area. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
