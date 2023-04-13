14 mins ago - Things to Do
A boozy dog haven opens up in Everett
Steph here.
Doors open today at Park-9 Dog Bar, the Boston area’s first and only indoor dog park and bar.
- I got a sneak peek at the space last night.
What to know: Park-9 in Everett has both on- and off-leash areas inside and outside, but only dogs that are up to date on their shots will be admitted.
- The menu includes treats from Boston-based Polka Dog Bakery and Wareham-based Preppy Puppy Bakery, as well as dog-friendly brews.
For the humans, Park-9 offers cocktails, craft beers and wine. The bar will partner with local food vendors.
Be smart: Outside food and treats won’t be allowed in.
Our thought bubble, via editor Fadel Allassan: Time to ditch Bumble. People are going to find the love of their life here.
