New to Austin? Here's everything you need to know

Welcome to Austin.

State of play: Maybe you're among the 116-odd people who move here daily, most likely from another part of Texas or one of the coasts.

Or perhaps you graduated from McCallum High in the '70s, stuck around to attend the University of Texas on the five-year plan and now find yourself an empty-nester perched up high in a new Rainey Street tower, with one bedroom drawer dedicated exclusively to your old tie-dye tees.

Either way: Howdy!

The big picture: The fact is, Austin has always been a fast-growing outpost, with the greater metro doubling in population every couple of decades since at least the 1960s.

Between the lines: What's shifted is our city's character.

Once a magnet for hippies and the progressive country rockers known as cosmic cowboys, Austin is now a major landing spot for Silicon Valley tech bros.

No longer a sleepy college town, Austin now draws far-flung immigrants and entrepreneurs — all following the promise of the Austin dream.

The bottom line: Now that you're here, let's go get a margarita.

What to eat

A spread from Taco Bronco at Saddle Up. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

You'll find no shortage of good food in Austin, but we've rounded up the bites you can't miss when you first arrive.

What to do

Deep Eddy Pool is a perfect spot to cool off in the summer heat. Photo: Courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation

Get a feel for our city with these activities.

What to read, watch and hear

The late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan. You can find a statue honoring him by Lady Bird Lake. Photo: Ebet Roberts/Redferns via Getty

Once known as Waterloo, Austin is a college town, a tech town, a music town and, of course, a capital town.