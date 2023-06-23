2 hours ago - Newcomers

New to Austin? Here's everything you need to know

Nicole Cobler

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Welcome to Austin.

State of play: Maybe you're among the 116-odd people who move here daily, most likely from another part of Texas or one of the coasts.

  • Or perhaps you graduated from McCallum High in the '70s, stuck around to attend the University of Texas on the five-year plan and now find yourself an empty-nester perched up high in a new Rainey Street tower, with one bedroom drawer dedicated exclusively to your old tie-dye tees.

Either way: Howdy!

The big picture: The fact is, Austin has always been a fast-growing outpost, with the greater metro doubling in population every couple of decades since at least the 1960s.

Between the lines: What's shifted is our city's character.

  • Once a magnet for hippies and the progressive country rockers known as cosmic cowboys, Austin is now a major landing spot for Silicon Valley tech bros.
  • No longer a sleepy college town, Austin now draws far-flung immigrants and entrepreneurs — all following the promise of the Austin dream.

The bottom line: Now that you're here, let's go get a margarita.

What to eat
A spread from Taco Bronco at Saddle Up. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

You'll find no shortage of good food in Austin, but we've rounded up the bites you can't miss when you first arrive.

What to do
Deep Eddy Pool is a perfect spot to cool off in the summer heat. Photo: Courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation

Get a feel for our city with these activities.

What to read, watch and hear
Stevie Ray Vaughan playing guitar
The late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan. You can find a statue honoring him by Lady Bird Lake. Photo: Ebet Roberts/Redferns via Getty

Once known as Waterloo, Austin is a college town, a tech town, a music town and, of course, a capital town.

