Canva is announcing the opening of its East Austin campus Thursday, with plans to hire 92 additional U.S. employees this year — most of them based in Austin.

Why it matters: The Australia-based design platform opened its first, now former U.S. office in Austin in 2020, and the new 25,000-square-foot site, by the corner of East Cesar Chavez and Tillery streets, will allow Canva to expand further in Central Texas, company officials told Axios.

Canva employees previously worked from an office at 200 E. Sixth St.

What they're saying: "We spent some time exploring different areas of the city and were drawn to East Austin’s incredibly eclectic and creative energy," Jennie Rogerson, Canva’s global head of people, tells Axios. "The neighborhood’s amazing restaurants, breweries and galleries all added to the vibe we envisioned for our team and campus."

Details: The new space, furnished with stuff found at local secondhand stores, has a podcast and photography studio, a wall to display employee art and a barbecue smoker.

The big picture: Canva has 107 employees based in Austin, making up 60% of the company's U.S. workforce.

As many as 80 team members are regularly coming into the office, Rogerson says.

Zoom out: The office opening comes despite T. Rowe Price's recent move to mark down its stake in Canva by 67.6%.

“As a profitable company with very healthy cash reserves, we're in a fortunate position to continue focusing on building an enduring company for the long term," company officials said last week.

What's next: The company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Austin today.