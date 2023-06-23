2 hours ago - Newcomers
12 essential Austin restaurants
You'll find no shortage of good food in Austin, but we've rounded up the bites you can't miss when you first arrive.
🍔 ATX staples: Prioritize these spots when you first find yourself in our city.
- Hoover's Cooking for a chicken-fried steak as big as your face.
- Matt's El Rancho for the Bob Armstrong Dip and their signature Knockout Martini.
- Old Austin hangouts Cisco's and Joe's Bakery for a tasty meal that will transport you back in time.
- Micklethwait Barbecue (located at Saddle Up, along with Taco Bronco) and La Barbecue for great barbecue.
📍 Eat like a local: From BBQ to fennel-and-leek soup, we've got you covered.
- Canje for standout Caribbean flavors.
- Uptown Sports Club from pitmaster Aaron Franklin for a laid-back alternative to the wait at Franklin Barbecue.
- South First Street trailer The Rad-dish for whatever they've got cooking on their rotating menu.
- Palo Seco 512, formerly La Tunita 512, for birria tacos.
👀 Of note: You can even find good barbecue in Texas' favorite grocery store, H-E-B.
