Canje's Caribbean flavors are an Austin standout

I was in town last week to hang out with Asher and Nicole — and eat the best food Austin has to offer.
My favorite spot wasn't Mexican or BBQ (though shoutout to Licha's!), but Caribbean: Canje in East Austin.
- I can't get enough of Caribbean cuisine, and Canje nailed the melting pot of flavors from the history of the region — a little bit of African, a little bit of Indian and everything in between.
What to order: The meat dishes really shined. The wild boar pepper pot was unlike anything I've had before — with an incredible sauce that was deep, rich and sweet.
- And the jerk chicken. Oh my, the jerk chicken. Enough to feed two people and legitimately spicy. It was definitely the standout.
- You have to get a cocktail. I went with the Curry Wata, which tasted exactly like it sounds in the best possible way.
The bottom line: A lot of hot restaurant menus these days can feel very same-y — how many ways can you make beef tartare? — but you'll find something new at Canje.
