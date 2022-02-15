Canje's Caribbean flavors are an Austin standout

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I was in town last week to hang out with Asher and Nicole — and eat the best food Austin has to offer.

My favorite spot wasn't Mexican or BBQ (though shoutout to Licha's!), but Caribbean: Canje in East Austin.

I can't get enough of Caribbean cuisine, and Canje nailed the melting pot of flavors from the history of the region — a little bit of African, a little bit of Indian and everything in between.

What to order: The meat dishes really shined. The wild boar pepper pot was unlike anything I've had before — with an incredible sauce that was deep, rich and sweet.

And the jerk chicken. Oh my, the jerk chicken. Enough to feed two people and legitimately spicy. It was definitely the standout.

You have to get a cocktail. I went with the Curry Wata, which tasted exactly like it sounds in the best possible way.

The bottom line: A lot of hot restaurant menus these days can feel very same-y — how many ways can you make beef tartare? — but you'll find something new at Canje.