Customers wait in line at True Texas BBQ on the second floor of H-E-B's new Lake Austin location. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

It'd be easy to spend an entire day inside H-E-B's new Lake Austin location.

The big picture: The highly anticipated, 97,000-square-foot store at 2652 Lake Austin Blvd. opened last week and offers a True Texas BBQ restaurant, South Flo Pizza, Lake Austin's Coffee Spot and underground parking.

It's everything Texans love about the iconic grocery chain — on steroids.

Why it matters: The new site is the grocery chain's first multi-level location in the Austin area, and offers a glimpse of what's to come at the South Congress and Oltorf location, currently under construction.

Pandemic delays stalled construction at the Lake Austin site, which began in October 2019.

Your first stop: Drive to the underground parking garage, where you'll find two levels of parking to choose from, plus curbside spots. Lights above each spot tell you exactly where to park.

From there, grab a coffee and breakfast taco on the ground floor at Lake Austin's Coffee Spot, open daily from 7am-9pm for coffee and 7-10:30am for tacos.

A cold brew with coconut milk from Lake Austin's Coffee Spot on the ground floor of H-E-B. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

What to expect: Take the escalator up to the second level, where you'll find H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant, which includes a full bar, TVs and indoor and outdoor seating. Don't skip the view of the skyline from the outdoor patio while you munch on a sliced brisket sandwich.

Outdoor seating at True Texas BBQ on the second floor of the Lake Austin H-E-B. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Also worth checking out: The Sushiya sushi station is massive, and make sure you head to the Cooking Connection for a cooking demonstration and a sample.

The beer and wine department includes a selection of more than 1,000 beers and over 2,000 wines, including a sampling station.

A tasting station in the beer and wine department of Lake Austin H-E-B. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Of note: The usual suspects — H-E-B's famous tortillas, handmade bread and ready-made meals — are still available. There's just a lot more to choose from.