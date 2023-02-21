3 hours ago - Food and Drink

What to know about the new Lake Austin H-E-B

Nicole Cobler

Customers wait in line at True Texas BBQ on the second floor of H-E-B's new Lake Austin location. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

It'd be easy to spend an entire day inside H-E-B's new Lake Austin location.

The big picture: The highly anticipated, 97,000-square-foot store at 2652 Lake Austin Blvd. opened last week and offers a True Texas BBQ restaurant, South Flo Pizza, Lake Austin's Coffee Spot and underground parking.

  • It's everything Texans love about the iconic grocery chain — on steroids.

Why it matters: The new site is the grocery chain's first multi-level location in the Austin area, and offers a glimpse of what's to come at the South Congress and Oltorf location, currently under construction.

  • Pandemic delays stalled construction at the Lake Austin site, which began in October 2019.

Your first stop: Drive to the underground parking garage, where you'll find two levels of parking to choose from, plus curbside spots. Lights above each spot tell you exactly where to park.

  • From there, grab a coffee and breakfast taco on the ground floor at Lake Austin's Coffee Spot, open daily from 7am-9pm for coffee and 7-10:30am for tacos.
A cold brew with coconut milk from Lake Austin's Coffee Spot on the ground floor of H-E-B. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

What to expect: Take the escalator up to the second level, where you'll find H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant, which includes a full bar, TVs and indoor and outdoor seating. Don't skip the view of the skyline from the outdoor patio while you munch on a sliced brisket sandwich.

Outdoor seating at True Texas BBQ on the second floor of the Lake Austin H-E-B. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Also worth checking out: The Sushiya sushi station is massive, and make sure you head to the Cooking Connection for a cooking demonstration and a sample.

  • The beer and wine department includes a selection of more than 1,000 beers and over 2,000 wines, including a sampling station.
A tasting station in the beer and wine department of Lake Austin H-E-B. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Of note: The usual suspects — H-E-B's famous tortillas, handmade bread and ready-made meals — are still available. There's just a lot more to choose from.

There's plenty of fresh tortillas and chips to spare. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more