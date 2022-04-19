Saddle Up slings barbecue, tacos and beer in East Austin

Take a trip to Saddle Up, a food market and beer garden in East Austin designed by the Micklethwait Craft Meats team.

Details: The unassuming, vintage bungalow at 1308 Rosewood Ave. offers a selection of bottled wine, six packs of beer, smoked meats, baked treats and more.

Drinks: The shop opens to a backyard with picnic tables and food trucks — a perfect place to enjoy a cold beer and tacos on a sunny day.

Order wine by the glass or the bottle to enjoy outside.

Not a wine drinker? No problem. Snag a bucket of beer, coffee, mimosas or frozen drinks like prickly pear frosé.

Bites: Saddle Up is home to barbecue truck Micklethwait Craft Meats BBQ and its sibling trailer Taco Bronco.

Tacos from Saddle Up's Taco Bronco. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Taco Bronco — open for dinner Thursdays through Sundays — blends Tex-Mex and smoked meats, with mouthwatering tacos, nachos, burritos and quesadillas from the Micklethwait Craft Meats team.

Try the smoked carnitas taco with griddled jack cheese, pickled onions and smoked pecans, topped with onions and cilantro.

Squeeze a lime over the smoked chicken tinga, packed with flavor and covered in onions, cilantro and cheese.

Micklethwait Craft Meats — open for lunch Thursdays through Sundays until they sell out — is known for some of the best barbecue in town.

Their menu offers beef short ribs, brisket, pork spare ribs, sausage, barbacoa and more.

Or try the brisket frito pie for an elevated take on a classic.

Of note: Saddle Up is open from 10am to 10pm Thursday through Sunday.