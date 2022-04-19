11 mins ago - Food and Drink

Saddle Up slings barbecue, tacos and beer in East Austin

Nicole Cobler
The exterior of Saddle Up in East Austin. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Take a trip to Saddle Up, a food market and beer garden in East Austin designed by the Micklethwait Craft Meats team.

Details: The unassuming, vintage bungalow at 1308 Rosewood Ave. offers a selection of bottled wine, six packs of beer, smoked meats, baked treats and more.

Drinks: The shop opens to a backyard with picnic tables and food trucks — a perfect place to enjoy a cold beer and tacos on a sunny day.

  • Order wine by the glass or the bottle to enjoy outside.
  • Not a wine drinker? No problem. Snag a bucket of beer, coffee, mimosas or frozen drinks like prickly pear frosé.

Bites: Saddle Up is home to barbecue truck Micklethwait Craft Meats BBQ and its sibling trailer Taco Bronco.

Tacos from Saddle Up's Taco Bronco. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Taco Bronco — open for dinner Thursdays through Sundays — blends Tex-Mex and smoked meats, with mouthwatering tacos, nachos, burritos and quesadillas from the Micklethwait Craft Meats team.

  • Try the smoked carnitas taco with griddled jack cheese, pickled onions and smoked pecans, topped with onions and cilantro.
  • Squeeze a lime over the smoked chicken tinga, packed with flavor and covered in onions, cilantro and cheese.

Micklethwait Craft Meats — open for lunch Thursdays through Sundays until they sell out — is known for some of the best barbecue in town.

  • Their menu offers beef short ribs, brisket, pork spare ribs, sausage, barbacoa and more.
  • Or try the brisket frito pie for an elevated take on a classic.

Of note: Saddle Up is open from 10am to 10pm Thursday through Sunday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more