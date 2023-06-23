An Austin newcomer's guide: What to read and watch

Share on email (opens in new window)

Stevie Ray Vaughan slaying it in 1983. Photo: Ebet Roberts/Redferns via Getty

Once known as Waterloo, Austin is a college town, a tech town, a music town and, of course, a capital town.

Between the lines: There's no shortage of lovely nooks and neighborhoods, but finding a place that fits your budget is the trick.

🏠 Where to buy your first house: Try Wells Branch, Pflugerville or, nearer in, Southeast Austin.

📞 Who you gonna call: Sidewalk falling apart? Garbage wasn’t collected? If you're in Austin and need help with any non-emergencies, call 311.

🍿 What to watch: "Slacker," Richard Linklater's 1990 plotless, zeitgeist-capturing film about young bohemians.

Of note: Cult classic "Office Space" was shot in ATX, as was our favorite TV show, "Friday Night Lights."

👏 Who to cheer: Head to a University of Texas women's volleyball game at Gregory Gym to root for some champion players.

📚 What to read: The "Path to Power," the first volume of Caro's magisterial Lyndon Baines Johnson biography, which tells you everything you need to know about the Hill Country.

Billy Lee Brammer's "The Gay Place," an LBJ-inflected novel about politics set in Austin.

Texas Monthly staff writer Skip Hollandsworth's "Midnight Assassin," a true crime story that reads like a historical novel.

"Waterloo," a satire of slackers and politicos by Karen Olsson.

Lawrence Wright's long New Yorker piece on our city's transformation.

Anything taco journalist Mando Rayo writes.

🐂 Horns up: Our heroes are University of Texas football player Earl Campbell, the late blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan, the pioneering politician Barbara Jordan and the amazing Gary Clark Jr.